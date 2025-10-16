FXSTOCK Rs 46 Lakh Fraud, Naharlagun Police Arrest Absconding Accused in Delhi

NAHARLAGUN- In a significant breakthrough, the Naharlagun Police successfully arrested an absconding accused involved in a major FXSTOCK investment fraud case, which caused financial losses amounting to approximately ₹46.27 lakh to over 500 victims.

According to police reports, a complaint filed earlier in 2023 alleged that Deepak Khatri, who falsely claimed to be a Core Team Member and North East In-charge of FXSTOCK CORPORATION LIMITED (operating under www.fxstockcorp.com and www.fxst.org), had approached multiple individuals in Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh, promoting a fraudulent investment scheme.

Also Read- Naharlagun Police Bust Drug Peddling Network; 22 Grams of Heroin and ₹26,900 Cash Seized, Two Arrested

The accused allegedly promised investors 12% or higher returns from company operations. Based on the complaint, a case was registered as NLG/PS/Case No. 119/25 U/S 316(2)(5)/318(4)/3(5) BNS.

A dedicated police team, led by Sub Inspector B.P. Singh, Head Constables Kanto Samyor and Lham Tsering, under the guidance of Inspector Krishnendu Dev, OC PS NLG, and supervision of Dr. Nyelam Nega, APPS, SP ICR Naharlagun, traced and apprehended Deepak Khatri (S/O Dil Bahadur Khatri) from Saket, New Delhi, on October 13, 2025, following one month of continuous surveillance across Uttarakhand and Delhi.

Investigations revealed that Khatri had initially contacted a few individuals in Naharlagun before expanding his fraudulent network. Each victim was asked to pay ₹9,200 for registration and account activation, with the false assurance that the amount was refundable. In total, 503 individuals invested ₹46,27,000, which was later misappropriated.

Also Read- East Siang Police Crack Robbery Case Using Smart City CCTV Cameras; Four Arrested in Pasighat

The investigation confirmed that the operation was a planned financial fraud, systematically executed through deception and misrepresentation.

Superintendent of Police, Dr. Nyelam Nega, has appealed to the public to remain vigilant and cautious against online and offline investment scams that promise unrealistic profits. The SP also urged citizens to verify the authenticity of companies and financial platforms before investing.

The accused remains in custody, and further investigation is underway.