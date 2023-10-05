Frontier Highway along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh planned; it has huge strategic value: Pema Khandu

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh government planning to construct the 1,500-km-long road, to be known as Frontier Highway, and an additional 1,000 km of road to link the remotest parts of the state, said Khandu.

Project to cover India-Tibet-China-Myanmar border and the entire project will cost around Rs 40,000 crore, he added.

The CM said this “futuristic highway” will be constructed along the “India-Tibet-China-Myanmar” border.

The road project will be as close as 20 km from the Line of Actual Control and the international borders, he added.

Khanu elaborated the project has a huge strategic value aming transformational changes in road connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh. The road project will be beneficial for the Army too, he added.

The Frontier Highway will come up adjacent to Yangtse, where China’s PLA troops intruded on December 9 last year.

The road will start from Bomdila and pass through Nafra, Huri, and Monigong, which is closer to the LAC or the McMahon Line and it will end in Vijaynagar, near the India-Myanmar border, Khandu said.

Tawang, Mago Upper Subansiri, Upper Siang, Mechuka, Tuting, Dibang Valley, Kibithoo, Changlang, and Dong will be also linked to the some parts of the road, he added.

As per the plan, the road will also connect with the under-construction Trans-Arunachal Highway, a two-way national highway standard trunk route of about 1,811 km in length linking Tawang in north-western tip of Arunachal Pradesh to Kanubari in the south-eastern end of the state and finally ending on the NH-52 near Akajan, close to Bogibeel bridge near Dibrugarh in Assam.

In addition, 1,000 km of roads will be constructed to connect the district headquarters, places of importance, and some villages for a seamless movement of the armed forces and equipment to the border areas.