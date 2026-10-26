﻿From Ziro to Dubai: Arunachal Flags Off 1.5-Tonne Kiwi Shipment

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh has taken a step towards international agricultural markets with the flag-off of a trial shipment of 1.5 tonnes of locally grown kiwi to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for promotional display at outlets of LuLu Hypermarket LLC.

The consignment was flagged off on October 26 at the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat in Itanagar as part of an initiative to explore overseas market opportunities for the state’s horticultural produce.

According to a press release issued by the state’s Department of Trade and Commerce, the initiative was undertaken jointly by the Departments of Trade and Commerce and Horticulture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The initiative is being pursued under the Unique Selling Proposition (USP) of the Arunachal Kiwi Project.

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LuLu Hypermarket to showcase Arunachal kiwi

The trial consignment is intended for promotional display at LuLu Hypermarket outlets in Dubai. The initiative is designed to showcase Arunachal Pradesh’s kiwi produce to international consumers and explore its commercial potential in overseas markets.

The government said the trial shipment would help assess opportunities for expanding the market reach of Arunachal kiwi, establishing stronger links with overseas buyers and developing sustainable export channels.

The promotional display is an exploratory step. The department has not announced confirmed commercial orders or a regular export schedule.

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Ministers, legislators and growers attend flag-off

The flag-off ceremony was attended by Gabriel D. Wangsu, Minister of Agriculture and Allied Departments, along with Dr. Mohesh Chai, MLA-cum-Advisor to the Minister of Trade and Commerce, and Hage Appa, MLA representing the 17-Ziro Hapoli (ST) Assembly Constituency.

Officials from the concerned departments, representatives of APEDA and kiwi growers were also present.

The event forms part of the state government’s efforts to connect local producers with wider markets and promote Arunachal Pradesh’s agricultural products beyond the domestic market.

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Focus on farmers’ income and export readiness

Arunachal Pradesh’s favourable agro-climatic conditions provide scope for kiwi cultivation and broader horticultural development. The government’s initiative aims to explore how local produce can reach international consumers while creating additional opportunities for farmers.

According to the department, expanding exports will require attention to quality standards, post-harvest management, packaging and other requirements for accessing overseas markets.

The collaboration with APEDA is expected to support efforts to identify export opportunities and strengthen connections with international buyers.

Improved market access and value addition could create new avenues for growers, although the long-term impact will depend on demand, commercial viability and the development of reliable export channels.

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From local farms to global markets

The state government has described the trial shipment as part of its broader vision of taking locally grown products to wider domestic and international markets.

The Department of Trade and Commerce, in coordination with the Department of Horticulture and APEDA, said it would continue working to strengthen the state’s export ecosystem and promote distinctive agricultural products.

The government hopes the initiative will pave the way for further opportunities for Arunachal kiwi and other potential export commodities, supporting rural livelihoods, entrepreneurship and economic development.