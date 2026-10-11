From Mountain Tunnels to Modern Airports: Arunachal Expands Connectivity

Arunachal Pradesh’s transport infrastructure has received a major boost through improved road and air connectivity, with the State Cabinet highlighting the Sela and Nechiphu tunnels, Donyi Polo Airport and the upgraded terminal at Tezu Airport as important components of the state’s development journey.

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh’s transport infrastructure has received a major boost through improved road and air connectivity, with the State Cabinet highlighting the Sela and Nechiphu tunnels, Donyi Polo Airport and the upgraded terminal at Tezu Airport as important components of the state’s development journey.

In its release issued on Sunday, the Cabinet noted that the Sela and Nechiphu tunnels have improved all-weather connectivity, strengthened strategic mobility and supported tourism. It also highlighted Donyi Polo Airport, the state’s first greenfield airport, and the new terminal building at Tezu Airport.

Together, these infrastructure projects are intended to improve access to remote areas, facilitate travel and strengthen links between Arunachal Pradesh and the rest of the country.

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Sela Tunnel: Improving access to Tawang

The Sela Tunnel, constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), is a key infrastructure project on the road connecting Tezpur in Assam with Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

Dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 9, 2024, the tunnel was built at an altitude of approximately 13,000 feet at a reported cost of ₹825 crore. It is designed to provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang across Sela Pass, helping reduce the disruption caused by difficult weather and heavy snowfall.

The tunnel is also significant for defence preparedness because it supports the movement of personnel and supplies in a strategically important border region. Improved access can benefit local residents, visitors and businesses by making road travel more dependable throughout the year.

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Nechiphu Tunnel: Addressing difficult road conditions

The Nechiphu Tunnel, also located in West Kameng district, is another important project on the Balipara–Charduar–Tawang road.

The 500-metre-long tunnel was designed to bypass the dense fog that frequently affects the Nechiphu Pass area, creating difficulties for civilian traffic and military convoys. Its two-lane configuration accommodates traffic in both directions.

By addressing a section of the road vulnerable to poor visibility, the tunnel is intended to improve travel reliability and road safety while supporting movement along an important route towards Tawang.

The Sela and Nechiphu tunnels illustrate how road infrastructure in mountainous terrain can serve both everyday civilian needs and broader strategic requirements.

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Donyi Polo Airport expands air connectivity

The Cabinet also highlighted Donyi Polo Airport, located at Hollongi near Itanagar, as a major milestone in Arunachal Pradesh’s aviation infrastructure.

Inaugurated in November 2022, the greenfield airport was developed to provide air connectivity to the state capital and improve access for passengers travelling to and from Arunachal Pradesh.

The airport is expected to support tourism, trade, business travel and other economic activities by making the state capital more accessible. Its role as an aviation gateway is particularly relevant for a state where mountainous terrain and long road journeys can make travel challenging.

Tezu Airport gets an upgraded terminal

The Cabinet also referred to the upgraded terminal building at Tezu Airport in Lohit district.

The new terminal was inaugurated in September 2023 as part of a wider airport development project undertaken by the Airports Authority of India at an estimated cost of ₹170 crore. The works included a new terminal building, runway extension, an additional apron and an air traffic control tower-cum-fire station.

The upgrade was intended to improve passenger facilities and increase the airport’s capacity to handle air traffic. Better regional air connectivity can reduce travel times for some journeys and support tourism, trade and employment opportunities.

Connectivity and development

Arunachal Pradesh’s geography makes transport infrastructure especially important. Mountain ranges, difficult weather and long distances between settlements can complicate road travel and access to essential services.

The tunnels and airports highlighted by the Cabinet address different parts of this challenge. The tunnels improve the reliability of road routes through mountainous areas, while the airports strengthen links by air with other parts of the country.

Improved connectivity can support tourism, facilitate the movement of goods and people, and help businesses and local communities access wider markets. In border regions, dependable transport routes also have strategic importance.

However, the broader development benefits will depend on reliable operations, regular maintenance, affordable and practical transport services, and the extent to which improved connectivity creates opportunities for local communities.

The Cabinet’s infrastructure assessment highlights the state’s progress in road and air connectivity. The long-term test will be how effectively these assets translate into easier travel, stronger economic activity, greater tourism opportunities and improved access for people across Arunachal Pradesh.