From Insurgency to Infrastructure: Northeast’s Story Has Changed, Says Pema Khandu

SHILLONG- The Northeast is no longer defined by the challenges that once dominated national conversations about the region, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Thursday, asserting that a decade of focused investment in connectivity and infrastructure has fundamentally altered its trajectory.

Speaking after the 73rd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong, Khandu said the region’s transformation is visible not only in physical infrastructure but also in the way the Northeast is perceived across the country.

“There was a time when discussions about the Northeast revolved around insurgency, poor connectivity and underdevelopment. Today, the conversation is increasingly about roads, airports, investments, tourism and economic opportunities,” he said.

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According to Khandu, one of the most significant changes has been the expansion of connectivity into remote and border areas, bringing regions that were once geographically isolated closer to development centres.

He attributed the shift to sustained policy attention and infrastructure investments made by the Central Government over the last 12 years, noting that development has become the dominant theme of governance discussions in the Northeast.

The Chief Minister observed that the agenda of the NEC itself reflects this change. Rather than focusing primarily on security concerns, discussions at the plenary session centred on development priorities, infrastructure projects and strategies for regional growth.

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Khandu also highlighted the growing spirit of cooperation among Northeastern states, particularly in resolving long-standing interstate boundary disputes. He noted that regular dialogue between state governments has helped create momentum towards peaceful settlements.

Referring to Assam’s role in the process, Khandu said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken proactive initiatives to engage neighbouring states and address boundary-related concerns through consultations and mutual understanding.

He pointed to the progress achieved in boundary negotiations involving Assam and several neighbouring states, including Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, describing the developments as important steps toward regional stability.

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With connectivity projects expanding and interstate cooperation improving, Khandu said the Northeast is increasingly positioned to become a strategic bridge between India and neighbouring countries in South and Southeast Asia.

“The Northeast is no longer on the periphery of India’s growth story. It is steadily emerging as one of the country’s most important regions for connectivity, trade and economic integration,” he added.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that continued cooperation between the Centre and Northeastern states would help sustain the region’s development momentum and unlock new opportunities for growth in the years ahead.