From Hija Village to the Regional Stage: Nada Aahin’s Karate Journey at Just Seven﻿

ZIRO- At just seven years of age, Nada Aahin from Hija village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district is emerging as a promising young karate talent, having secured two consecutive gold medals at state-level championships. She is now preparing for her next challenge at a regional championship in Meghalaya.

Daughter of Nada Tari, the young karateka has demonstrated an encouraging record in competition. According to the information provided, she won her first gold medal at the Western Zone APAKA Karate Championship held in Itanagar in August 2025. She followed it up with another gold at the APAKA Sub-Junior, Cadet and Junior Karate Championship in April 2026, also held in Itanagar.

Winning gold at two consecutive championships marks an important early milestone in her sporting journey. At an age when many children are only beginning to explore organised sports, Nada has already gained experience competing in karate tournaments.

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Her next challenge will be the 5th Karate India Organisation (KIO) North East Zone Karate Championship, scheduled for October 22–24, 2026, at the Convocation Hall of North-Eastern Hill University in Shillong, Meghalaya. The championship is being organised under the aegis of the Karate India Organisation and hosted by the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association, with support from Meghalaya’s Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs.

Around 900 athletes and officials are expected to participate in the three-day event, which will bring together karate practitioners from across the Northeast. For young competitors such as Nada, the tournament offers an opportunity to test their skills against athletes from other states and gain valuable competitive experience.

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Early success, bigger opportunities

Nada’s achievements highlight the potential of young athletes emerging from villages and smaller communities across Arunachal Pradesh. Her progress also draws attention to the role of early training, family encouragement and access to organised competitions in helping children develop their sporting abilities.

Karate demands discipline, concentration, coordination and perseverance. Consistent participation can help young athletes develop these qualities while learning to handle both success and setbacks in competition.

However, sustained progress requires more than medals alone. Regular coaching, suitable training facilities, participation in competitions and continued encouragement are important in helping young athletes develop their potential while maintaining a healthy balance between sports, education and childhood.

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A regional test awaits

The Shillong championship will provide Nada with a new competitive environment and an opportunity to build on her earlier performances. Competing at the regional level can help her gain exposure, assess her strengths and identify areas for improvement.

Her two gold medals have given her a promising start, but the upcoming competition will be another step in a longer sporting journey. Regardless of the result, participation at this level can contribute to her experience and development as a young karateka.

Nada’s story is also a reminder that sporting talent can emerge from any community when young people receive opportunities and encouragement to pursue their interests.

As she prepares to represent her abilities on a regional platform, the young athlete from Hija village carries the hopes of her family and well-wishers. Her progress will be worth watching as she takes on the next challenge in her karate journey.