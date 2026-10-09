From Archery to Gulli Danda, Keyi Panyor Celebrates Its Traditional Sporting Heritage﻿

YACHULI- Traditional indigenous sports took centre stage in Keyi Panyor district on Friday as the District Administration organised a district-level games competition under Seva Sankalp Utsav 2026, aiming to preserve the region’s sporting heritage and encourage younger generations to carry forward traditional games.

The competition was held at the General Ground in Yachuli, bringing together participants from all six Zilla Parishad constituencies of the district. Events included archery, bamboo climbing, bamboo race, Gulli Danda and men’s and women’s tug of war.

Deputy Commissioner Ankita Mishra, expressed concern that traditional games risk being forgotten as modern sports such as badminton, tennis and football gain popularity. She said initiatives under Seva Sankalp Utsav were intended to promote and revive the country’s traditional sporting heritage.

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Emphasising the role of sports in building discipline, teamwork and healthy competition, Mishra encouraged participants to perform well at the state-level competition and bring recognition to Keyi Panyor district.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nabam Piju recalled how traditional games such as Gulli Danda were once an integral part of everyday childhood. Welcoming the initiative, she urged the state government to make the event a regular feature of the annual calendar to ensure sustained promotion and preservation of indigenous games. She also assured support to the winners competing at the state level.

The programme was attended by Superintendent of Police Dr Akanksha Milind Tamgadge, Assistant Commissioner-cum-District Sports Officer in-charge Dr Mumne Borang, heads of departments, Zilla Parishad members, PRI representatives, players and match officials from the Keyi Panyor District Olympic Association.

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In her welcome address, Dr Borang outlined the objectives of the competition and encouraged participating teams to uphold sportsmanship, discipline and mutual respect. Match officials from the district Olympic association supported the orderly conduct of the events.

Winners of the traditional games competition

The district administration announced the following winners and position holders:

Archery: Joram Ade — Yachuli Zilla

Joram Ade — Yachuli Zilla Bamboo Climbing: Neelam Bath — Deed Zilla

Neelam Bath — Deed Zilla Bamboo Race: First — Raban Pangta (Yachuli Zilla); Second — Taba Lej (Yazali Zilla); Third — Khoda Tada (Deed Zilla)

First — Raban Pangta (Yachuli Zilla); Second — Taba Lej (Yazali Zilla); Third — Khoda Tada (Deed Zilla) Gulli Danda: First — Licha Taja (Yazali Zilla); Second — Jummar Karbak (Pitapool Zilla); Third — Joram Lej (Yachuli Zilla)

First — Licha Taja (Yazali Zilla); Second — Jummar Karbak (Pitapool Zilla); Third — Joram Lej (Yachuli Zilla) Women’s Tug of War: First — Deed Zilla; Second — Yachuli Zilla

First — Deed Zilla; Second — Yachuli Zilla Men’s Tug of War: First — Pitapool Zilla; Second — Yazali Zilla; Third — Yachuli Zilla

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Skill development opportunities for youth

Alongside the sporting events, the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), Keyi Panyor district, set up an information kiosk and distributed Information, Education and Communication materials on free skill development training programmes under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY).

The initiative aimed to inform eligible young people about skill development and employment-oriented training opportunities.

The competition provided a platform for participants from different constituencies to demonstrate their traditional sporting skills and build camaraderie. It also highlighted the importance of preserving indigenous games as part of the district’s cultural identity.

The programme concluded with the singing of the National Anthem.