Four from Arunachal Pradesh Killed in Tragic Road Accident Near Guwahati

GUWAHATI- Four persons from Arunachal Pradesh, including a doctor, a government official and two young medical students, were killed in a devastating road accident near Tetelia under the Khetri Police Station area on Friday morning after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a parked truck.

The deceased have been identified as Dr. Lingi Barsa, who was driving the vehicle, his wife Kunga Dolma, an official with the Arunachal Pradesh Food and Civil Supplies Department, their son, and his friend. The two young men were medical students.

According to police officials, the family had departed from Itanagar at around 6 a.m. and was travelling towards Guwahati when the accident occurred. Their Bolero vehicle reportedly rammed into a truck parked along the roadside near Tetelia, resulting in the deaths of all four occupants on the spot.

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Investigators said preliminary findings indicate that excessive speed may have played a significant role in the crash. Police examining the accident site reportedly found no skid marks or evidence suggesting that the driver had attempted emergency braking before impact.

A senior police officer said eyewitnesses estimated that the vehicle was travelling at approximately 120 kmph. Investigators are also examining the possibility that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, though officials stressed that the exact cause of the accident will be established only after a detailed inquiry.

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The incident has also raised questions regarding the presence of the truck on the roadside. However, traffic authorities maintained that the vehicle was parked outside the designated carriageway and that officials had already instructed the driver to move it.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Bora stated that traffic personnel had identified the truck during an enforcement drive against roadside parking and directed the driver to remove the vehicle at around 10:45 a.m., shortly before the collision occurred.

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Bora said similar enforcement drives are being conducted across Assam to address unsafe roadside parking and improve road safety. Preliminary observations suggest the truck was parked beyond the white line marking on the roadway.

Police have launched a comprehensive investigation to determine all circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The incident has sent shockwaves through Arunachal Pradesh, where the victims were known in their respective professional and academic circles. The deaths have also renewed concerns over speeding, driver fatigue and road safety on highways connecting the Northeast states.