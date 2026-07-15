Former Pasighat Municipal Council Chief Councillor Denong Tamuk Passes Away

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Former Chief Councillor of the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC), Denong Tamuk, passed away early Wednesday morning at his residence in Banskota, Pasighat, after a prolonged illness. He was 68.

Widely recognised as one of East Siang district’s respected grassroots leaders, Tamuk played a pioneering role in urban governance as the first Chief Councillor of the Pasighat Municipal Council. During his tenure, he was credited with laying the foundation for the town’s municipal administration and initiating measures aimed at improving civic infrastructure, waste management and planned urban development.

Known for his accessible leadership style and close engagement with residents, Tamuk earned respect across political affiliations for his commitment to public welfare and community development.

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Even after completing his tenure as Chief Councillor, he remained active in public life, contributing to social and community initiatives across East Siang district. Local youth organisations, community bodies and public representatives frequently sought his guidance on issues concerning development and public welfare.

Condolences poured in from political leaders and members of the public following news of his demise.

Paying tribute, Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang described Tamuk as a dedicated public servant who devoted his life to serving society with sincerity and humility. In his condolence message, Darang recalled that Tamuk was born on June 3, 1958, at Gune village to Late Tanyo Tamuk and Late Ludam Perme Tamuk. He said Tamuk’s pioneering role as the first Chief Councillor of the Pasighat Municipal Council laid a strong foundation for the growth and development of Pasighat, adding that his contributions would be remembered with gratitude.

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Former Minister and Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee President Bosiram Siram remembered Tamuk as a close friend and trusted political associate. He said Tamuk had been a steadfast supporter throughout his political journey and that his friendship was built on mutual respect, sincerity and a shared commitment to the welfare of the people. Siram described his passing as both a personal and public loss.

In separate condolence messages, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering and Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng said Tamuk’s contributions to municipal governance and grassroots leadership would continue to inspire future generations. They noted that his dedication to community development had left a lasting impact on the people of Pasighat and East Siang district.

Tamuk is survived by his two wives, sons, daughters and grandchildren. According to family members, his last rites will be performed at his native village, Gune, on Thursday.

His passing marks the end of a significant chapter in the civic history of Pasighat. As the town’s first Chief Councillor, Denong Tamuk played an important role during the formative years of municipal governance, and his contributions to local administration and community service are expected to be remembered for years to come.