Floods Wreck havoc in Arunachal, Assam and Sikkim : Road washed away, tourists stranded

Floods Wreck havoc in Arunachal, Assam and Sikkim: Ojhu village, washed away in Arunachal Pradesh, 29 thousand people and more than six thousand animals, effected in Assam’s five districts. National Highway 10 washed away in Sikkim’s Pegong. nearly three thousand tourist stranded due to closure of of NH-10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arunachal Pradesh Flash Flood- In Arunachal Pradesh, Flash flood triggered by incessant showers for last few days washed away the Ojhu village, located along a water stream, in Upper Subansiri district on Tuesday. However, the villagers miraculously managed to cling to their lives as they desperately went to higher ground for safety.

Flash flood and water logging also effected lekhi village, Bage Tinali and other areas around capital complex.

Assam Flood- In Assam also the flood situation is grim. nearly 29,000 people in six districts are affected by the floods, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said on Thursday

ASDMA said that due to incessant rain in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the water levels of many rivers are rising and flood waters and rainwater have flooded 25 villages and other areas under 10 revenue circles in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Nalbari and Kamrup (Metro) districts.

According to ASDMA flood report, the flood waters have submerged 215.57 hectares of cropland in the flood-affected districts. As many as 23,516 people, including 1,215 children, have been affected alone in Lakhimpur district. A total of 6,307 animals, including poultry are also affected by the flood.

ASDMA said that the district administration of flood-hit Lakhimpur district has set up three relief distribution centres and rescue teams have been deployed to rescue the flood-affected people.

The flood waters on Thursday damaged four embankments and four roads in Dhemai, Biswanath, Goalpara and Lakhimpur districts. ASDMA said a few landslide incidents were also reported in Cachar and Kamrup (Metro) districts due to rainfall in the last couple of days.

Sikkim Flash Flood: Heavy rains lashed North Sikkim which resulted in the overflow of nearby rivers leading to the flash flood that engulfed National Highway 10 at Pegong. About 3,000 tourists estimated to be stranded in the affected areas due to closure of highways..

According to officials, a flash flood hit North Sikkim on Thursday night. Areas such as Lachen and Lachung in North Sikkim have been cut off from the rest of the state due to flash floods.

The officials further informed that the flash flood has caused severe damage to infrastructure along the highway and make it unsafe for any kind of vehicular movement leading to the complete closure of National Highway no 10.

Local authorities are currently assessing the situation and Border Roads Organisation is working to clear the debris and restore normalcy.

However, it is expected to take some time before the highway can be reopened for traffic, they said. The road is also blocked due to a landslide at 13th mile and Thulo Khola, Rail Khola along JN Road of the Gangtok-Nathula route.

All tourist permits have been cancelled for Tsomgo Lake, Baba Mandir, Nathula and North Sikkim till further notice, they added.

In West Sikkim’s Rimbi, a 90-year-old cattleman is suspected to have been swept away by the rising water level of the Rimbi River. The police have identified the cattleman as Ash Lall Limboo, a resident of Darap, West Sikkim.