Floods Affect Thousands Across Arunachal Pradesh; Death Toll Rises to Three as Rescue Operations Continue

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh continues to battle severe floods and landslides triggered by incessant monsoon rains, with thousands of people affected across 12 of the state’s 28 districts. Rescue and relief operations are underway as authorities work to restore connectivity and provide assistance to affected communities.

According to disaster management officials, the death toll in the worst-affected Keyi Panyor district has increased to three after rescuers recovered the body of Saurabh Kumar Kharwar (48) near Hawa Camp in neighbouring Papum Pare district on Sunday.

The latest recovery follows the deaths of two women whose bodies were found on June 24 and June 28. Two persons, including a minor, remain missing, while search operations continue.

Extensive Damage in Keyi Panyor

Flash floods triggered by continuous rainfall since June 23 have caused widespread destruction in the Yazali Circle of Keyi Panyor district.

Officials said around 20 houses and residential structures have been damaged, while roads, bridges and other public infrastructure have also suffered extensive damage. Surface connectivity has been disrupted in several areas due to landslides and overflowing rivers.

Authorities are still assessing the full extent of the damage, and the overall number of casualties and losses has yet to be officially confirmed.

Heavy Rainfall Likely to Continue

The Chief Minister also shared the latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which predicts widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning until July 1.

The forecast warns of:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated districts

Flash floods

Landslides

Waterlogging

Uprooting of trees

Disruption of road traffic

Power and communication outages

Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in flood- and landslide-prone areas, and to follow advisories issued by district administrations.

BRO Restores Key Road Connectivity

Amid the challenging conditions, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) restored the crucial Kimin–Potin Road within 36 hours after multiple landslides and flash floods severely damaged the route.

According to Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, continuous rainfall caused several formation breaches along the 45-kilometre stretch, washing away sections of the road and burying others under mud, rocks and uprooted trees.

The disruption had completely cut off road connectivity to Potin, Yazali, Yachuli, Joram and Ziro.

Air Force and NDRF Continue Rescue Efforts

Earlier on June 25, the Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed a helicopter to transport National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and relief materials, including rescue boats, to flood-hit areas in Keyi Panyor district.

Rescue teams, district administrations, the NDRF, and other agencies continue to conduct search, rescue and relief operations in affected areas.

Districts Affected

According to officials, the districts significantly affected by floods and landslides include:

Keyi Panyor

Papum Pare

Kra Daadi

Kurung Kumey

Lower Subansiri

Kamle

Upper Subansiri

East Siang

Leparada

Lower Siang

and other adjoining districts.

Situation Remains Critical

With the IMD forecasting continued heavy rainfall over the next few days, authorities remain on high alert. Rescue operations, restoration of damaged infrastructure and relief distribution continue across the affected districts as the state government closely monitors the evolving flood situation.