Five IAF Personnel Killed in AN-32 Crash in Jorhat

JORHAT- Five Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were killed and another seriously injured after an Antonov An-32 transport aircraft crashed during an emergency landing attempt at Rowriah Air Force Station in Assam on Saturday morning.

The twin-engine tactical transport aircraft, attached to the IAF’s 43 Squadron, was reportedly engaged in a routine paradrop training sortie when it developed a severe technical malfunction shortly after takeoff.

According to military sources, the aircraft reported a critical emergency at around 10:00 a.m., prompting the crew to abort the mission and attempt a return to base. During the emergency landing, the aircraft reportedly overshot the runway, broke into two sections upon impact and caught fire.

Also Read- Five Assam Youths Killed After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge Near Seppa

Emergency response teams, including airbase firefighters and medical personnel, rushed to the site and launched rescue operations. Despite their efforts, five personnel lost their lives in the crash.

The co-pilot survived the impact and was rescued from the wreckage with serious injuries. He has been shifted to a military medical facility and is undergoing treatment.

The Indian Air Force later identified the deceased personnel as:

Squadron Leader Prashant Singh

Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar

Sergeant Jitendra Sharma

Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat

Agniveervayu Danish Alam

The IAF has ordered a high-level Court of Inquiry to determine the exact cause of the accident. Investigators are expected to examine multiple factors, including possible mechanical failure, engine malfunction, structural issues and other technical causes that may have contributed to the crash.

Also Read- Pema Khandu Calls for Dedicated Support Mechanisms to Address Arunachal’s Unique Challenges

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences to the families of the deceased personnel and paid tribute to the air warriors who lost their lives in the line of duty. He also assured support to the bereaved families.

The accident has once again drawn attention to the ageing AN-32 fleet, which has served as one of the Indian Air Force’s primary transport platforms for several decades. The aircraft continues to play a crucial role in troop deployment, logistics operations and supply missions, particularly in the remote and mountainous regions of Northeast India.

While the AN-32 fleet has undergone upgrades over the years, the latest incident is likely to intensify discussions regarding fleet modernisation and the long-term replacement of older transport aircraft within the IAF.

Authorities have stated that a detailed investigation report will be prepared following the Court of Inquiry, and further information is expected to emerge as the probe progresses.