TAWANG- Arunachal Pradesh marked a significant milestone in its agricultural development journey with the inauguration of the state’s first-ever Agri Fair, the 1st Tawang Agri Fair 2026, at the General Parade Ground in Tawang on Saturday.

The two-day event, organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Tawang, under the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, aims to highlight the agricultural potential of the region while creating opportunities for farmers to connect with scientific institutions, modern technologies and emerging markets.

Held under the theme “Unleashing Agriculture Potential for Self-Reliant India”, the fair is aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and features an Agri Innovation Expo and Farmers’ Summit. It brings together agricultural scientists, experts, progressive farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Self-Help Groups (SHGs), government officials and other stakeholders.

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The event is being organised with the support of several national agricultural research institutions, including ICAR-IARI, New Delhi; ICAR-ATARI, Zone VI; ICAR-IIVR, Varanasi; ICAR-CITH, Srinagar; ICAR-VPKAS, Almora; ICAR-IIWBR, Karnal; and ICAR-NRIIPM, New Delhi.

Addressing the gathering as Chief Guest, Leki Gombu, Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC), Tawang, described the occasion as a matter of pride for the district, noting that Tawang had become the first district in Arunachal Pradesh to host such an Agri Fair.

He highlighted the importance being accorded to farmers by the state government, particularly in agriculture, horticulture and veterinary services. Emphasising the need to strengthen the farming community, he stressed the development of SHGs, recognition of progressive farmers and creation of better opportunities for local agricultural products.

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Gombu observed that recognising progressive farmers would encourage others to take up improved agricultural practices. He also appreciated the participation of exhibitors and institutions from different parts of the country, stating that the exhibition stalls provided farmers with opportunities to explore innovative products, technologies and farming methods.

He urged the organisers to simplify technical sessions and ensure that scientific knowledge reaches farmers through local officers and field-level officials. He also highlighted the potential of Tawang and surrounding areas for fruit cultivation and other agricultural activities.

Appreciating the inclusion of millet-based snacks in the programme, he said such initiatives could encourage the promotion and consumption of millets and locally available agricultural products.

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Guest of Honour Samuel Changkija, Secretary (Agriculture), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, emphasised the importance of connecting scientific research with field-level agricultural practices through capacity building of FPOs, SHGs and rural youth.

Referring to the vision of KVK Northeast 2047, he encouraged farmers to adopt sustainable and eco-friendly farming practices, explore high-value crops, improve packaging methods, adopt digital payment systems and use scientific techniques to reduce post-harvest losses.

He also advocated direct market linkages through buyer-seller meetings, stating that such initiatives could provide national visibility to the region’s unique high-altitude agricultural produce, promote rural entrepreneurship and generate sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Dr. A.N. Tripathi, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Tawang, highlighted the objectives of the fair, emphasising the need to bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and practical farming through training, demonstrations and the adoption of modern agricultural techniques.

He observed that the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 could be achieved only when farmers at the grassroots level prosper. Describing farming as an integral part of the region’s tradition and culture, he also highlighted the unique challenges faced by local farmers and the need to encourage suitable and improved agricultural practices.

Several other agricultural experts and dignitaries, including Dr. A.K. Tripathi, former Director of ATARI, Zone VI, Guwahati; Dr. Raman Thanavelu, Director, NRIIPM, New Delhi; Dr. P.K. Sahoo of IARI, New Delhi; and Gumsen Lollen, State BJP Kisan Morcha President, Arunachal Pradesh, also spoke on the occasion.

They highlighted the importance of sustainable farming practices, technological innovation and collective efforts to strengthen farmers’ incomes and build a resilient and self-reliant agricultural sector.

A key highlight of the inaugural day was the felicitation of progressive farmers selected by KVK Tawang in recognition of their contributions to agriculture. Agricultural inputs were also distributed symbolically among farmers.

The technical sessions provided opportunities for farmer-scientist interaction and discussions on scientific farming practices and emerging opportunities in agriculture and allied sectors. Experts from various ICAR institutions and organisations, including NABARD, participated in the deliberations.

Traditional cultural performances, including Achi Lhamu and Yak dances, added a distinct local character to the inaugural programme. A souvenir and informational leaflets were also released.

The second day, scheduled for November 29, will feature further farmer-scientist interactions with SHGs and FPOs, a buyer-seller meeting and technical deliberations involving agricultural research experts. Award distribution to FPOs and SHGs and agricultural input distribution to farmers from Jang, Mukto and Tawang are also scheduled.

The programme was attended by Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, Superintendent of Police Tasi Darang, Zilla Parishad Members, Gaon Burahs, heads of departments, Gram Panchayat Chairpersons, SHG members and representatives of the farming community.

The first Tawang Agri Fair represents an important initiative to connect the region’s traditional farming practices with scientific innovation, entrepreneurship and market opportunities. Its success could help strengthen agricultural livelihoods and encourage a more diversified and self-reliant rural economy in Arunachal Pradesh.