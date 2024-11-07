First integrated check post along India-Bhutan Border opened in Assam

DARANGA ( Assam )- The first integrated Immigration Check Post (ICP) at Land Port Darranga in Assam’s Tamulpur district along the Indo-Bhutan border was inaugurated on Thursday, marking a significant step in strengthening India-Bhutan relations.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the facility in the presence of Bhutan’s Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay.

During the inauguration, the Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya underlined the long-standing ties of friendship between Bhutan and India and recent initiatives for cross border infrastructure development and enhancing people to people connectivity. He reiterated Government of India’s commitment to expand the partnership further based on the priorities of the Royal Government of Bhutan.

In his address at the event, Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tobgay welcomed the operationalisation of the Immigration Check Post at Darranga which will boost tourism and economic development in eastern Bhutan and thanked the Government of India for its efforts in promoting greater connectivity in the region.

It may be recalled that during the visit of His Majesty the King of Bhutan to India in November 2023, the two sides had agreed to designate Darranga (Assam)/Samdrup Jongkhar (Bhutan) as Immigration Check Post between Bhutan and India to facilitate the entry and exit of third country nationals by land route.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of MoS for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MoS for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, Leader of Opposition of Bhutan, Dasho Pema Chewang, elected representatives from India and Bhutan and senior officials from both countries.

Earlier, third country nationals were permitted to enter/exit Bhutan only via the Paro International Airport or the Jaigaon-Phuentsholing land border. Opening of this new Immigration Check Post for third country nationals is expected to further boost connectivity, promote tourism and people to people ties.

This integrated check post located just 700 meters from the Bhutanese border, and span in 14.5 acres, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities designed to streamline cross-border travel and trade. Its strategic position leverages improved connectivity offered by National Highway 27 and enhanced customs infrastructure in Bhutan, ensuring efficient operations.

The inauguration of ICP Darranga is a momentous occasion, symbolizing a bridge of friendship and a gateway to shared prosperity for India and Bhutan. It represents a strategic initiative to boost economic growth and regional connectivity, embodying the spirit of cooperation and mutual development.