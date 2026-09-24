First General Meeting of Siangmi Mithun Breeders Association Held in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- The first General Meeting of the Siangmi Mithun Breeders Association (SMBA) was held at Siang Guest House in Pasighat, East Siang district, on Thursday, bringing together Mithun breeders and representatives from different districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The meeting focused on strengthening collective efforts for the conservation, genetic improvement, scientific management and sustainable development of the indigenous Siangmi Mithun breed.

The programme began with a welcome address by Talut Siram, followed by a pre-recorded message from Dr. Girish Patil S., Director, ICAR–National Research Centre on Mithun (NRCM). In his message, Dr. Patil conveyed his greetings to the newly formed association and underlined the importance of organised participation by breeders in the conservation, scientific development and promotion of Siangmi Mithun.

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Nalong Mize, Chairman, Arunachal Pradesh Forest Corporation, attended the programme as Chief Guest. Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the importance of conserving the region’s distinctive livestock resources and encouraged collective efforts for the sustainable development of Mithun-based livelihoods.

Tadang Tamut, Chairman of the Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmers Federation (JMMFF), presented the vision and mission of the association. He emphasised the need for greater coordination among breeders, wider participation and collective action for the conservation and development of Siangmi Mithun.

Tatok Panor, President of the Siang Mithun Farmers Club, also shared his views on strengthening farmer participation and promoting community-based conservation practices.

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Representatives and Mithun breeders from Lepa-Rada, Shi-Yomi, West Siang, Upper Siang, Siang and East Siang shared their field experiences, concerns and expectations concerning the conservation, breeding and future development of the breed.

A Scientific Plan and Way Forward was presented by Dr. Harshit Kumar, Scientist, ICAR–National Research Centre on Mithun. The plan focused on scientific breeding, genetic improvement, breed conservation, farmer-led recording, capacity building, technology adoption and institutional collaboration.

The meeting provided a common platform for breeders and stakeholders to deliberate on key priorities and discuss a coordinated approach towards the long-term conservation and development of Siangmi Mithun.

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The formation of the Siangmi Mithun Breeders Association is intended to provide an organised platform for breeders to work collectively with scientific institutions, government agencies and other stakeholders in safeguarding and developing the breed for future generations.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by B. Tayeng, followed by tea.