First-Ever Keyi Panyor Bird Count Records 38 Species in Two Hours﻿

JORAM- The first-ever Keyi Panyor Bird Counting programme was organised at Joram Putung in Joram village on Monday, with participants recording 38 bird species during a two-hour exercise aimed at promoting biodiversity conservation and exploring birdwatching as a sustainable ecotourism activity.

The initiative was organised by the Keyi Panyor Tourism Society in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club, Bird Count India and the Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF).

The programme brought together local representatives, forest officials, conservation practitioners, students, nature enthusiasts and community volunteers to document the region’s avian diversity and raise awareness about protecting bird habitats.

Among those attending were Nabam Piju, Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC); Tai Arun, Trade Development Officer; Bunty Tao, Range Forest Officer; Koj Mama, founder-president of the Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club; Punyo Chada, secretary of Ngunu Ziro; and Joram Aatum, event coordinator and joint secretary of the Keyi Panyor Tourism Society.

The NCF resource team comprised Mittal Gala, Samakshi Tiwari, Nizar Muhammed, Prerana Chandak and Leons Mathew Abraham. Students from Government Secondary School, Joram, VKV School, Joram, and Neelam Taram Government College, Yachuli, also participated, alongside panchayat members, nature enthusiasts and volunteers from Hugung Trek.

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38 species recorded during the exercise

During the two-hour bird count, participants documented 38 species in and around Joram village. The birds recorded included the Indian White-eye, Grey Bushchat, Dark-sided Flycatcher, White-throated Fantail, Mountain Hawk-Eagle, Large-billed Crow and Fire-breasted Flowerpecker.

The exercise offered participants an opportunity to observe local birdlife while learning about the importance of documenting biodiversity. The organisers said the initiative was intended to encourage greater community involvement in conservation and strengthen awareness of the district’s natural heritage.

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Awareness session focuses on bird conservation

Later in the day, Mittal Gala of the Nature Conservation Foundation delivered a PowerPoint presentation at Government Secondary School, Joram.

The session covered bird diversity in India, distinctive characteristics of different species, endangered birds, methods of conducting bird counts and the role of birds in maintaining ecological balance. The interactive presentation also highlighted the need to protect habitats and conserve biodiversity.

Certificates were distributed to participants and resource persons by the Keyi Panyor Tourism Society in recognition of their contribution to the programme.

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Birdwatching seen as a potential livelihood opportunity

Addressing the gathering, Koj Mama, founder-president of the Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club, said the organisation was established in 2012 to promote birdwatching and conservation in Arunachal Pradesh.

He highlighted the potential for local youth to develop livelihoods by training as birding guides. He also noted that homestays and related ecotourism activities could benefit from the growth of birdwatching, creating income opportunities for communities while encouraging environmental protection.

Punyo Chada, secretary of Ngunu Ziro, shared the experience of organising the first Ziro Butterfly Meet in 2018, an initiative that has continued as an annual event. Drawing on that experience, he suggested that Keyi Panyor district consider organising a dedicated Bird and Butterfly Meet to showcase its biodiversity and attract nature enthusiasts.

Local representatives call for protection of birds

Nabam Piju, ZPC, appreciated the organisers and resource persons for introducing participants to the area’s bird diversity. She said the number of species observed during the exercise had surprised her, as she had previously felt that birds were disappearing from the surroundings.

She urged people to refrain from killing birds and consuming their meat, and called for collective efforts to protect avian life. She also expressed hope that the next edition would record twice as many species as the inaugural count.

Conservation and ecotourism

The inaugural Keyi Panyor Bird Counting programme marks a local initiative to combine biodiversity awareness with community participation and sustainable tourism planning.

If supported through continued bird monitoring, habitat protection and training for local youth, birdwatching could offer an additional avenue for nature-based tourism in the district. The long-term benefits, however, would depend on responsible tourism practices and the conservation of the habitats on which bird populations depend.

The programme concluded with a call for collective responsibility in protecting birds and the natural environment, while encouraging students and local communities to take a more active role in documenting and conserving the region’s biodiversity.