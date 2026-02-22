First Assam – Arunachal Border Pillar Installed at Seijosa

SEIJOSA: The first border pillar between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh was erected at Seijosa on Sunday (February 22, 2026), marking a significant milestone in the implementation of the Namsai Declaration aimed at resolving the long-standing inter-state boundary dispute.

Officials described the development as a historic step in the Arunachal Pradesh–Assam boundary resolution process. The installation of the first official pillar at Seijosa in Pakke Kessang district reflects a transition from decades of uncertainty towards greater clarity, stability and peaceful coexistence for communities residing along the border areas.

Also Read- Arunachal Women Allege Racial Harassment in Delhi

The initiative was coordinated by a joint team of senior officials from both states, ensuring mutual agreement and accurate demarcation on the ground. Authorities said the achievement is the result of sustained dialogue and cooperative efforts between the two governments, supported by local administrations and representatives.

Chairman of the Regional Committee for Pakke Kessang, Biyuram Waghe, along with district officials and local stakeholders, played a key role in facilitating the process, which aims to strengthen confidence among border residents and promote long-term harmony.

Also Read- Lobsang Wangchu of Tawang Selected for National Art Event

Observers noted that the Seijosa pillar sets an important precedent for the remaining demarcation work under the Namsai Declaration. The initiative is expected to enhance administrative coordination, reduce disputes and encourage development in previously sensitive border regions.

Officials indicated that more border pillars will be installed in phases as part of the broader settlement framework, reinforcing cooperation between the two neighbouring states and paving the way for sustainable peace and growth.