Final Electoral Rolls Published for All 60 Assembly Seats in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Arunachal Pradesh, has published the Final Photo Electoral Rolls for all 60 Assembly Constituencies following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls 2026.

The final rolls were published on September 22, following an SIR exercise that commenced across all districts of the state on June 5, 2026, in accordance with instructions of the Election Commission of India.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer’s press note, the total number of electors stood at 8,87,505 as of June 2, before publication of the draft roll. Enumeration Forms were generated and distributed to all electors, of which 7,18,046 forms were received back.

The remaining 1,69,459 electors whose forms were not returned were excluded from the Draft Electoral Roll. The department categorised these cases according to probable reasons: 54,678 absent/untraceable, 78,980 shifted, 25,573 deaths, 4,947 duplicates and 5,281 under other categories.

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Verification and claims process

The Draft Electoral Roll was published on July 21, 2026, containing 7,18,046 electors. Of these, 6,32,871 were mapped either as self or progeny, while 85,175 electors remained unmapped.

The concerned Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers subsequently undertook hearings and document verification concerning unmapped electors and logical discrepancies.

During the notice phase, from July 21 to September 18, notices were served to all 85,175 unmapped electors. Another 1,33,413 electors with logical discrepancies also received notices, taking the total number of notices issued to 2,18,588.

The claims and objections period received 18,598 forms through online and offline modes between July 21 and August 20.

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Final electorate stands at 6,96,026

Following the revision process, 8,803 electors were added and 1,924 electors were deleted from the Draft Electoral Roll.

The final electoral roll now contains 6,96,026 electors, comprising 3,43,709 male electors, 3,52,315 female electors and two electors belonging to the third-gender category. The final roll records an EP ratio of 43.61 and a gender ratio of 1,025.

Compared with the 8,87,505 electors recorded before the draft publication, the final electorate is lower by 1,91,479, or approximately 21.6%. The press note’s figures show that much of the reduction occurred before the Draft Electoral Roll through the exclusion of records for which enumeration forms were not returned.

From the Draft Roll to the Final Roll, the electorate decreased by 22,020, after additions and deletions during the claims and objections and verification process.

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Appeals and further corrections

The Chief Electoral Officer’s office has stated that an elector dissatisfied with an Electoral Registration Officer’s decision can file an appeal before the District Magistrate within 15 days of publication of the Final Electoral Roll under Section 24(a) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, read with Rule 27 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

If dissatisfied with the first appellate decision, a second appeal can be filed before the Chief Electoral Officer within 30 days of the District Magistrate’s order.

Electors can also submit applications for inclusion through Form 6, correction through Form 8, or deletion through Form 7, through online or offline modes. For election-related clarification, the public can contact the State Contact Centre at 0360-1950.

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Service voters

The Final Electoral Roll relating to service voters, with July 1, 2026 as the qualifying date, was also published on September 22. The number of service electors enrolled in the final roll stands at 5,552.

Soft copies of the Final Electoral Rolls without photographs for each Assembly Constituency were also handed over to authorised representatives of recognised national and state political parties during a meeting on September 22.

The Chief Electoral Officer’s office has advised electors to verify their names in the Final Photo Electoral Rolls through the offices of Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and Booth Level Officers. Digital copies are also available through the Chief Electoral Officer’s website.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer thanked citizens, political parties, civil society organisations, media and election officials involved in completing the SIR exercise.