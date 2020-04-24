Fight against Coronavirus: When a little girl and an auto driver touched my heart- SP Lower Dibang Valley   

Roing- “While the entire world is fighting against Coronavirus, everyone is inside their home due to a nationwide lockdown, a little girl and a auto driver came to my office and donated all their savings to help the needy. This little girl and elderly auto driver touched my heart and they made me realise that the world is still full of good people”, said Sanjay Kumar Sain, SP, Lower Dibang Valley, while talking to Arunachal24 over telephone.

“A little Arunachalee girl Mimum Darang walked into my office to hand over her entire savings to District Police as she wished to be a part of Roing Police’s fight against COVID-19, pandemic but more than that her desire that touch my heart. In our subsequent conversation, she expressed her desire to become an IPS officer inspired by District Police’s endeavours”, said Mr Sanjay Kumar Sain, SP, Lower Dibbang Valley.

“The 21st of April is also celebrated as Civil Services Day, Mimum’s ambition was both a validation of the efforts of the civil services in this country and a compliment that words could never express”, said Mr Sain.

We lovingly bid adieu to Mimum with chocolates and her savings, wishing her the best for her future endeavours.

It will be a dream come true if Mimum Darang has her name on the incumbency board of SP Lower Dibang Valley District for me, here Singham chachu Tasi Darang and our little Mimum as well, Sain prays for little girl.

Auto driver donates his cash

An auto driver Ganesh Das also donated all his cash despite not having enough to eat has helped the LDV police who run the community kitchen concept that has become the template for others to follow.

According to Sanjay Kumar Sain, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Lower Dibang Valley Ganesh Das came to him on April 16 to hand over a bunch of notes totalling ₹1,000 for an initiative the district police had launched to feed elderly, migrant labourers and other daily wagers.

“He said it was his responsibility to give back to Roing for giving him so much all these years. He was apologetic for not being able to donate more,” Mr. Sain informed.

Mr. Das is one of some 70 auto-rickshaw operators in Roing town, which has about 11,500 of the district’s 54,000 people. He came from Bihar in the mid-1980s and has been ferrying people to sustain his four-member family.

His gesture made Mr. Sain turn his attention to auto-rickshaw drivers, who were among the hardest hit by the lockdown. Mr. Das and seven others were accordingly roped in for the district police’s community kitchen and ration delivery service.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu had on April 8 lauded the service and termed it as a model for replicating elsewhere in the State.