Fight Against Coronavirus: wearing mask compulsory to IMC workers

Itanagar

Fight Against Coronavirus- The Itanagar Municipal Council (IMC) has made it compulsory for all its workers to wear mask, gloves and use sanitizers. The joint CEO of IMC Tadar Tarang while addressing IMC workers here on Saturday urged them to strictly follow the recent order issued by the state government to make it compulsory to wear masks.

“All IMC workers should strictly follow the order. They should also maintain social distance while performing their duty,” he said.

Around 600 staffs including the NGOs involved in collecting garbage in the colonies and sectors. The IMC distributed mask, gloves and sanitizers to all of them and trained “how to use it”.

The joint CEO also informed that IMC is regularly carrying out sanitization in various parts of capital region.

“On the instruction of authorities we have carried out sanitization drive in Doimukh and Sagalee too,” he added.

