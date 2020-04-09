Fight against Coronavirus: Gumto check gate sealed

Yupia

To save Arunachal Pradesh from coronavirus ( covid-19) out break, Police sealed the Gumto check gate in Papumpare district bordering Assam.

Section 144 CrPC laso have been enforced for success of lockdown and to control the unnecessarily movement of the people.

Talking to the media, the officer in charge of the Doimukh police station Inya Ete , inform that three have been registered and 11 two wheeler seized for violation of the lockdown order.

He also said Gumto check gate has been completely sealed and no movement of people is allowed. “Even the railway track near the Assam boundary has been sealed. We carry out regular patrolling in the area,” said OC Ete. Further he said the police have put up pickets in various areas and are strictly monitoring.

Watch Video

The Papum Pare district administration has set up four number of relief camps ( Two at Yupia and one each at Kimin and Balijan ) for the stranded migrant labourers in the district. Said SDPO (Rural) Dekio Gumja.

There are 42 labourers at urban development shopping complex , and another 27 at govt primary school camp at Yupia are being provided food and also the police security. “These labourers were either trying to flee or abandoned by the employers. the SDPO added.