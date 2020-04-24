Fight against Coronavirus: Donations to Combat COVID-19

Tawang- In this time of difficulty due to COVID-19, and to fight against coronavirus it is heartening to see that many NGOs, individuals, organizations, Bazar secretaries are rendering selfless service like providing door to door essential services without any charges. Many are providing free masks, sanitizers etc to the needy people. Many people are coming forward offering cash contribution to the District Administration.

Today Padmashree awardee founding director of Manjushree Orphanage Lama Thupten Phuntsok brought a Cheque of Rs. one Lakh in addition to two cheques of Rs. Two lakhs each for CMRF and PM Care fund and Lama Ngawang Norbu, President Tendon Cultural Preservation Society brought a cheque of Rs.Fifteen Thousand in addition to two cheques of Rs. Thirty Thousand each for CMRF and PM care fund. Earlier on 16th of April the monks of Tawang monastery contributed Rs. One lakh fifty each to CMRF and PM care fund.

The donations meant for District Administration were politely declined as handling of such cash by District Administration will not be appropriate more so when State is providing sufficient funds for the cause.

Therefore it was suggested by DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok, that either they can directly help the needy or they can do it through any other NGOs/Organizations. Thereafter they donated the money to the Tawang Monpa Employees Society(TMEs)and handed over the cheque to Lobsang Tsering Addl. DC who is also the chairman of TMEs. Lobsang Tsering later handed over Sanitizers and masks to Tawang Monastery, Manjushree and members of Tendon Society.

Earlier also MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi and MLA Lumla Jambey Tashi offered their two months salary to the District Administration but it was suggested that it would be better if they donate the same to CMRF and PM Care fund and they did the same.

District Administration Tawang thanked them for their generosity, and all the front line workers rendering their selfless service to the people of Tawang at this difficult time of Nation-wide lockdown.