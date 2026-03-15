Farmers Trained in Sustainable Sugarcane Farming

DHEMAJI- A three-day vocational training programme on “Sustainable Sugarcane Production Practices” was organised by the College of Agriculture, Central Agricultural University (Imphal) at Hubahi village in Dhemaji district of Assam.

The training programme was attended by 30 farmers and aimed at enhancing their technical knowledge and practical skills related to sustainable sugarcane cultivation.

The programme was funded by the ICAR–Indian Sugarcane Research Institute, Lucknow, under the North Eastern Hill (NEH) component, with the objective of promoting sustainable sugarcane production practices in the North Eastern region.

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During the inaugural session, Prof. Gireesh Chand, Organising Secretary of the training programme from the College of Agriculture, CAU Pasighat, highlighted the potential of sugarcane cultivation in the region. He noted that favourable agro-climatic conditions, adequate rainfall and fertile land provide strong prospects for expanding sugarcane cultivation in the North East, particularly in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

He emphasised the need for adopting improved production technologies and sustainable cultivation practices to enhance farmers’ income and ensure long-term agricultural sustainability. He also discussed major insect pests affecting sugarcane crops in the region and recommended Integrated Pest Management (IPM) strategies, including the use of bio-pesticides.

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Krishna Kant Bora, Prant Sangathan Mantri of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Assam, also addressed the participants. He spoke about the importance of sugarcane cultivation in strengthening rural livelihoods and generating employment through value-added products.

Several technical sessions were conducted by faculty members during the programme. Dr. Rajib Das explained land preparation techniques and improved planting methods for sugarcane, including both conventional and mechanised approaches. He also highlighted the importance of proper spacing and selection of quality planting material.

Dr. Hari Kesh discussed the role of hybrid sugarcane varieties in improving yield and quality. He highlighted the need to adopt high-yielding and disease-resistant varieties suited to regional conditions.

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Dr. Pushpendra Kumar delivered a lecture on the economic potential of sugarcane cultivation and the opportunities for value addition through products such as jaggery, sugarcane juice and other by-products.

The programme also featured interaction with local stakeholders. Progressive farmer Putul Gogoi shared his experience of organic cultivation practices in Hubahi village and highlighted how such methods have helped maintain soil health and sustain sugarcane production.

Officials said the training programme helped strengthen farmers’ knowledge and confidence in adopting sustainable sugarcane production practices and contributed to promoting sustainable agricultural development in the North Eastern region.