Farmers in Upper Subansiri to Get Unique Digital IDs Under AgriStack Initiative﻿

DAPORIJO- The Upper Subansiri district administration has intensified preparations for digital farmer registration under the Centre’s AgriStack initiative, focusing on expanding enrolment, improving field-level coordination and creating a verified database to facilitate the delivery of agricultural services.

A coordination meeting was held on Wednesday at the Conference Hall of the Mini Secretariat in Daporijo, chaired by Assistant Commissioner Goju Sikom, who is in charge of the Deputy Commissioner. The meeting brought together officials from the District Agriculture Office, representatives of various line departments, members of the district AgriStack Task Force and local elected representatives, including the Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Zilla Parishad Members.

District Agriculture Officer Singdhe Hangu served as the Member Secretary and Convenor of the programme.

The meeting reviewed implementation strategies and field-level arrangements for expanding registration across Upper Subansiri district. Technical experts from IT Solution, Itanagar, also conducted an orientation session on portal navigation, data synchronisation and troubleshooting issues that may arise during digital registration and field verification.

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Unique Farmer IDs and Digital Agricultural Records

Addressing the meeting, Assistant Commissioner Goju Sikom stressed the need for timely implementation and coordination among departments to achieve the administration’s target of 100% registration coverage.

AgriStack is intended to develop a digital information framework for agriculture by linking verified farmer profiles with relevant agricultural records and services.

According to the District Agriculture Officer, registered farmers will receive unique digital Farmer IDs that can help streamline identity verification and access to eligible government services, including agricultural subsidies, inputs, credit and crop insurance, subject to the applicable scheme requirements.

Officials also clarified during the meeting that the database is intended for identification and service delivery and does not, by itself, establish or alter legal ownership of land.

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PRIs to Support Grassroots Registration

The district administration is seeking the active involvement of Panchayati Raj Institution representatives and Gaon Burahs to mobilise farming communities, particularly in remote areas.

Ground teams are expected to establish registration facilities at local eKYC hubs and designated circle-level camps. Farmers have been advised to keep their Aadhaar details, a mobile number linked to Aadhaar for OTP-based verification, relevant land details and crop declaration information ready for registration.

The Zilla Parishad leadership and Gaon Burahs have expressed their willingness to cooperate with the registration drive.

The administration has also highlighted the importance of ensuring that eligible cultivators, including women farmers and sharecroppers, are not excluded. Their registration and eligibility will depend on the applicable enrolment guidelines and verification requirements.

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Potential Benefits for Local Agriculture

A verified digital farmer database could help authorities improve the identification of beneficiaries, streamline agricultural service delivery and support better planning based on information about farmers, crops and agricultural holdings.

The initiative may also complement efforts to strengthen the market presence of local agricultural products. The district administration has highlighted the ongoing Geographical Indication (GI) application process for the ‘Orange of Upper Subansiri’, an initiative being pursued by local Farmer Producer Organisations.

However, the extent to which digital registration will improve market access, reduce intermediary costs or increase farmers’ earnings will depend on implementation, market linkages and the availability of supporting services.

The AgriStack Task Force has urged farming households to cooperate with field surveyors and approach their nearest Common Service Centres or designated circle-level registration camps to complete the process.

The district’s immediate priority is to expand registration coverage while ensuring accurate records, effective coordination and inclusion of eligible farming communities.