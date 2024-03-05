Facebook, Instagram, Messenger down, suddenly stop working in huge outage

NEWS DESK- Facebook, Instagram and Messenger have gone down in what appears to be a huge outage at parent company Meta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Users found themselves unable to load the apps or websites as normal. On Facebook, affected users found they had been logged out and were unable to get on, while Instagram refused to work at all.

The warnings about being logged out led to widespread concern among users that their accounts had been hacked, and a variety of concerned phrases trended on Twitter/X. But the error messages appear to be the result of problems with Facebook’s login system, not a hack or cyber attack.

Arunachal: Congress legislature party leader Lombo Tayeng joins BJP