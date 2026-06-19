Experts Call for Balanced Fertilizer Use and Soil Health Protection in Arunachal

BASAR- A stakeholder consultation on the current status of fertilizer usage and strategies to reduce its application in Arunachal Pradesh was held in hybrid mode at the ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar, on Friday.

The meeting brought together policymakers, scientists, academicians, extension personnel, development agencies, farmer representatives and officials from various departments to deliberate on improving nutrient-use efficiency and promoting sustainable agricultural practices in the state.

The programme was attended by Director of Agriculture Toggul Pertin Perme, Joint Director (MCP) Nokliam Sumnyan, Deputy Director (Plant Protection) Maze Piel, Agriculture Development Officer B. Taggu, and several senior scientists and heads of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) from across Arunachal Pradesh, among others.

Welcoming participants, Dr. S.K. Pandey, Senior Scientist (Agronomy), highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts to ensure balanced nutrient management and sustainable agricultural growth in the state.

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Dr. Ampee Tasung, Scientist (Soil Science), presented the objectives of the programme and outlined a proposed action plan aimed at assessing fertilizer consumption patterns and identifying strategies to reduce excessive dependence on chemical fertilizers.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Doni Jini, Head (i/c) of ICAR AP Centre, Basar, emphasized that balanced fertilizer application is essential for maintaining agricultural productivity while safeguarding environmental sustainability. He also discussed fertilizer management practices during the Kharif and Rabi seasons and stressed the importance of efficient nutrient-use practices.

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Dr. B.P. Singh, Head of the Division of Technology Assessment and Capacity Building (DTAC), ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Umiam, highlighted the objectives of the Khet Bachao Abhiyan and underscored the need for collecting baseline data on fertilizer use, soil quality and crop requirements. Such information, he said, would help formulate location-specific fertilizer recommendations for Arunachal Pradesh.

Director of Agriculture Toggul Pertin Perme informed the meeting that six districts, particularly those bordering Assam, recorded comparatively higher use of chemical fertilizers. She outlined several government initiatives aimed at promoting integrated nutrient management, biofertilizers, composting, vermicomposting and soil test-based fertilizer application.

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Deputy Director (Plant Protection) Maze Piel noted that while Arunachal Pradesh remains largely organic by default, commercial crops such as tea and oil palm require carefully regulated fertilizer use to sustain productivity. He assured participants that the government continues to promote scientific nutrient management practices.

Participants from the Agriculture Department, allied sectors, farmer producer organizations (FPOs) and the farming community emphasized the need for greater awareness programmes on natural farming, crop diversification and soil conservation.

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Representatives of farmers and FPOs observed that most farmers in Leparada district continue to practice natural farming, particularly in paddy cultivation, and sought technical support to address pest and insect infestations.

Officials from the Soil Conservation, Fisheries, Veterinary and Rural Livelihoods sectors highlighted the role of integrated farming systems, livestock-based agriculture, biofertilizers and vermicomposting in maintaining soil fertility and reducing dependency on chemical inputs.

Speaking during the deliberations, Dr. Manoj Kumar, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK West Siang, advocated green manuring, crop rotation and diversified farming systems as sustainable alternatives to long-term monocropping, which can adversely affect soil health.

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Doni Jini urged all stakeholders to work collaboratively towards developing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for balanced fertilizer use and soil fertility management in Arunachal Pradesh.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Joken Bam, Senior Scientist, ICAR AP Centre, Basar, who acknowledged the contributions of all participants in shaping a roadmap for sustainable nutrient management and agricultural development in the state.