Eviction Drive Clears Encroachments Along Koloriang Ring Road Alignment﻿

KOLORIANG- The Kurung Kumey District Administration, in coordination with the Public Works Department (PWD), Koloriang Division, has conducted a joint eviction drive to clear illegal structures and encroachments along the Right of Way (RoW) of the proposed Ring Road in Koloriang.

The drive was carried out after notices were issued to the concerned occupants and in accordance with prescribed legal procedures. The exercise aimed to remove obstructions along the designated road alignment to facilitate the progress of the proposed infrastructure project.

During the operation, several structures, including boundary walls, houses and other encroachments falling within the designated Right of Way, were removed. The administration reported that the drive encountered a few bottlenecks but was completed successfully.

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The eviction drive marks a step towards the planned development of Koloriang Township. Once completed, the proposed Ring Road is expected to improve connectivity, ease movement within the town and strengthen public infrastructure for local residents.

Clearing the designated road corridor is an important preparatory measure for the project. However, the extent of its eventual impact will depend on the project’s implementation, completion and integration with the town’s existing road network.

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The District Administration has appealed to residents to cooperate with the township’s development initiatives and refrain from fresh encroachments on government land and public road corridors.

The administration’s action underscores the importance of protecting designated public infrastructure corridors to facilitate planned urban development. At the same time, continued public cooperation and adherence to due legal procedures will remain important as the project moves forward.