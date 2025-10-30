Entrepreneur A. Tovi Chophi to Lead PHDCCI NE Region

NEW DELHI- The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) has appointed Mr. A. Tovi Chophi as the Chair of its North East Region, marking a major step in the Chamber’s effort to expand its outreach and impact in the region.

A dynamic entrepreneur with diverse business interests, Mr. Chophi brings a wealth of experience across sectors including power, construction, and agriculture, both within the North East and across India.

He currently serves as the Director and Founder of All In One, a diversified enterprise engaged in infrastructure development, renewable energy, and agri-business. His leadership has been instrumental in promoting sustainable economic growth and employment generation in the region.

Also Read- Pema Khandu Inaugurates Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet 2025

As Chair of the North East Region, Mr. Chophi said his focus will be on strengthening the Chamber’s engagement with local industries and entrepreneurs while building stronger linkages with national and international investors.

“The North East holds immense potential for trade, investment, and innovation. As Chair, I look forward to working closely with stakeholders to unlock this potential and make the region a vibrant contributor to India’s economic progress,” Mr. Chophi said.

Also Read- Hostel Warden Arrested for Molesting Minor in Mebo

PHDCCI officials noted that under his leadership, the Chamber will prioritize industrial connectivity, investment promotion, and policy advocacy to foster inclusive growth across all eight Northeastern states.

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, established in 1905, is among India’s oldest and most influential business chambers, known for its proactive work in promoting trade, entrepreneurship, and balanced regional development.

Mr. Chophi’s appointment, the Chamber said, reflects its continued commitment to ensuring that the North East becomes a central player in India’s growth story through strategic partnerships, innovation, and sustainable enterprise.