North East

Entrepreneur A. Tovi Chophi to Lead PHDCCI NE Region

Entrepreneur and industry leader A. Tovi Chophi to spearhead PHD Chamber’s efforts to enhance industrial growth, connectivity, and investment in the North East.

Last Updated: 30/10/2025
1 minute read
Entrepreneur A. Tovi Chophi to Lead PHDCCI NE Region

NEW DELHI-  The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) has appointed Mr. A. Tovi Chophi as the Chair of its North East Region, marking a major step in the Chamber’s effort to expand its outreach and impact in the region.

A dynamic entrepreneur with diverse business interests, Mr. Chophi brings a wealth of experience across sectors including power, construction, and agriculture, both within the North East and across India.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

He currently serves as the Director and Founder of All In One, a diversified enterprise engaged in infrastructure development, renewable energy, and agri-business. His leadership has been instrumental in promoting sustainable economic growth and employment generation in the region.

Also Read- Pema Khandu Inaugurates Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet 2025

As Chair of the North East Region, Mr. Chophi said his focus will be on strengthening the Chamber’s engagement with local industries and entrepreneurs while building stronger linkages with national and international investors.

“The North East holds immense potential for trade, investment, and innovation. As Chair, I look forward to working closely with stakeholders to unlock this potential and make the region a vibrant contributor to India’s economic progress,” Mr. Chophi said.

Also Read- Hostel Warden Arrested for Molesting Minor in Mebo

PHDCCI officials noted that under his leadership, the Chamber will prioritize industrial connectivity, investment promotion, and policy advocacy to foster inclusive growth across all eight Northeastern states.

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, established in 1905, is among India’s oldest and most influential business chambers, known for its proactive work in promoting trade, entrepreneurship, and balanced regional development.

Mr. Chophi’s appointment, the Chamber said, reflects its continued commitment to ensuring that the North East becomes a central player in India’s growth story through strategic partnerships, innovation, and sustainable enterprise.

Tags
Last Updated: 30/10/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Mizoram CM Pu Lalduhoma Makes Maiden Visit to Ziro Valley, Strengthening Interstate Ties

Arunachal: Mizoram CM Pu Lalduhoma Makes Maiden Visit to Ziro Valley, Strengthening Interstate Ties

Nine Teachers from North East Selected for National Teachers’ Award 2025

Nine Teachers from North East Selected for National Teachers’ Award 2025

IMD Forecasts Persistent Rainfall Across Northeast Until September 2; Vigilance Advised in Flood-Prone Areas

IMD Forecasts Persistent Rainfall Across Northeast Until September 2; Vigilance Advised in Flood-Prone Areas

Key Decisions Taken to Strengthen Assam-Arunachal Border Coordination at Narayanpur Meeting

Key Decisions Taken to Strengthen Assam-Arunachal Border Coordination at Narayanpur Meeting

800 Students from Assam & Arunachal Join Indian Army’s Organ Donation Awareness Campaign at Jonai

800 Students from Assam & Arunachal Join Indian Army’s Organ Donation Awareness Campaign at Jonai

Arunachal Governor Parnaik Interacts with Indian Army Officers at Dinjan in Assam

Arunachal Governor Parnaik Interacts with Indian Army Officers at Dinjan in Assam

Sikkim: Massive Landslide on NH-10 Cuts Off Sikkim; Lava Route Faces Delays, Tourists Stranded

Assam: Rahul Gandhi Calls CM Sarma “Most Corrupt,” Himanta Fires Back in Fiery War of Words

Assam: Rahul Gandhi Calls CM Sarma “Most Corrupt,” Himanta Fires Back in Fiery War of Words

VIRAL Video: Assam Man Celebrates Divorce with 40‑Litre Milk Bath

VIRAL Video: Assam Man Celebrates Divorce with 40‑Litre Milk Bath

Tribal Groups Enforce Road Blockade on Assam-Arunachal Border Over Youth Killings

Tribal Groups Enforce Road Blockade on Assam-Arunachal Border Over Youth Killings

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button