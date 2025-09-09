Elusive Pallas’s Cat Captured on Camera for First Time in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- In a groundbreaking discovery that underscores the untapped wonders of the eastern Himalayas, a collaborative wildlife survey has yielded the first-ever photographic evidence of the rare Pallas’s cat (Otocolobus manul) in Arunachal Pradesh.

The sighting, recorded in the high-altitude landscapes of Tawang district, has thrilled conservationists and reaffirmed the state’s status as a global biodiversity hotspot.

The elusive feline, often dubbed the “manul” and known for its fluffy, owl-like appearance and secretive habits, was captured on camera traps during a joint monitoring exercise by the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Department and WWF-India.

Also Read- Human Rights of Arunachal Demands Removal of Health Minister Over TRIHMS Tragedy

Conducted under a UK government-funded Darwin Initiative project, the survey targeted high-elevation ecosystems above 4,200 meters and involved local herders and community members who provided invaluable knowledge of the rugged terrain.

“This discovery of the Pallas’s cat in Arunachal Pradesh at nearly 5,000 meters is a powerful reminder of how little we still know about life in the high Himalayas,” said Dr. Rishi Kumar Sharma, Head of Science and Conservation for WWF-India’s Himalayas Programme.

“That a single landscape can support snow leopards, clouded leopards, marbled cats, and now Pallas’s cat alongside vibrant pastoral traditions speaks to its extraordinary richness and resilience.”

The Pallas’s cat, a small wild cat with dense, light grey fur and rounded ears adapted for extreme cold, was first described in 1776 by German naturalist Peter Simon Pallas. Globally listed as “Least Concern” on the IUCN Red List due to its widespread range across Central Asia, it remains one of the least-studied felines because of its nocturnal and solitary nature.

This is the first confirmed record in Arunachal Pradesh, extending its known distribution in the eastern Himalayas beyond previous sightings in Sikkim, Bhutan, and eastern Nepal.

The survey’s camera traps not only immortalized the Pallas’s cat but also documented five other wild cat species at remarkable elevations, setting new records for India: snow leopard, common leopard (at 4,600 meters), clouded leopard (at 4,650 meters), marbled cat (at 4,326 meters), and leopard cat—all thriving above 4,200 meters. Additional rare sightings included the Himalayan wood owl at 4,194 meters and the grey-headed flying squirrel at 4,506 meters, highlighting the unique ecological diversity of Arunachal’s alpine meadows and rocky outcrops.

Also Read- Governor Participates in DNGC Foundation Day; Urges Students to Align with Vision of Viksit Bharat@2047

Ngilyang Tam, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife and Biodiversity) for Arunachal Pradesh, hailed the findings as a “milestone for wildlife research in the eastern Himalayas.”

He emphasized the collaborative effort: “This survey is a unique initiative undertaken through collaboration between the Forest Department, WWF-India, and local communities, reaffirming the state’s importance as a global biodiversity hotspot and highlighting the need for continued investment in scientific monitoring and conservation.”

Conservation experts note that while the Pallas’s cat faces no immediate extinction threat, its habitat in the fragile high Himalayas is vulnerable to climate change, poaching, and human-wildlife conflicts.

The discovery builds on WWF-India’s long-term efforts in western Arunachal, including snow leopard and red panda conservation, high-altitude wetland protection, and community-conserved areas established with Monpa communities since 2004.

As Arunachal Pradesh—home to one of the world’s 12 biodiversity hotspots—continues to reveal its secrets, this sighting serves as a call to action for enhanced research and community-led protection.

“The involvement of local herders underscores the importance of blending science with traditional knowledge for sustainable conservation,” Sharma added. With ongoing surveys planned, wildlife enthusiasts and scientists alike are optimistic that more hidden gems of the “Land of the Dawn-Lit Mountains” will come to light, ensuring the survival of these remarkable species for future generations.