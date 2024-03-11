ADVERTISMENT
National

ELECTORAL BONDS CASE: SC dismisses SBI Appeal, Asks Bank to Comply by March 12.

The top court on Monday said the information it sought is readily available with the bank, asking to share it with the Election Commission of India (ECI) “by close of business” on Tuesday.

Last Updated: March 11, 2024
1 minute read
ELECTORAL BONDS CASE: SC dismisses SBI Appeal, Asks Bank to Comply by March 12.

ELECTORAL BONDS CASE UPDATE-  The Supreme Court of India ( SC ) on Monday rejected a plea by government-run State Bank of India ( SBI )  for more time to make public names of individuals and companies who donated billions of rupees to political parties through an opaque funding system.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top court on Monday said the information it sought is readily available with the bank, asking to share it with the Election Commission of India (ECI) “by close of business” on Tuesday.

Watch Video- Jharkhand updates: FIR against Sudhir Chaudhary 

The ECI should compile the information and publish the details on its website no later than 5pm (11:30 GMT) on March 12, the five-judge bench ordered.

Related Articles

The electoral bonds, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in 2017, were a key method of political funding, allowing individuals and companies to make unlimited and anonymous donations to political parties through certificates bought from the SBI.

The seven-year-old electoral bonds system was challenged by members of the opposition and a civil society group on the grounds that it hindered the public’s right to know who had given money to political parties.

The Supreme Court of India had on Feb. 15 scrapped the seven-year-old election funding system that allowed unlimited and anonymous donations to political parties, calling it “unconstitutional”.

Watch Video- Mob attacked on SP, DC Office, arson and vandalism, Govt Vehicles set on fire

The court’s decision was a setback for Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been the largest beneficiary of the system.

The Association for Democratic Reforms, a nongovernmental organisation that analysed the secret donations made to various political parties between 2018 and March 2022, found that 57 percent of them (about $600m) went to the BJP.

Tags
Last Updated: March 11, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Jharkhand: police complaint filed against TV Anchor Sudhir Chaudhary

Jharkhand: police complaint filed against TV Anchor Sudhir Chaudhary

Model-actor Poonam Pandey dies of cervical cancer at 32

Model-actor Poonam Pandey dies of cervical cancer at 32

Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Names Ashok Singhal as Arunachal Pradesh State Incharge

Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Names Ashok Singhal as Arunachal Pradesh State Incharge

Rammandir Inauguration, Pran Pratishtha ceremony LIVE UPDATE

Rammandir Inauguration, Pran Pratishtha ceremony LIVE UPDATE

Watch the Complete history of Ram Janmabhoomi and Babri Masjid

Watch the Complete history of Ram Janmabhoomi and Babri Masjid

Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani to become India’s richest person

Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani to become India’s richest person

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai

Pema Khandu dedicates Arunachal State Guest House in Bihar to people

Pema Khandu dedicates Arunachal State Guest House in Bihar to people

Chowna Mein chaired 25th North Eastern Regional Power Committee Meeting at Kolkata

Chowna Mein chaired 25th North Eastern Regional Power Committee Meeting at Kolkata

Rs 200 crore recovered in I-T raids at premises linked to Congress MP

Rs 200 crore recovered in I-T raids at premises linked to Congress MP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button