Election Preparation: joint coordination meeting of Assam, and Arunachal officials held at Tezu

TEZU- A joint coordination meeting of ROs, DEOs, SPs under 2- Arunachal East Parliamentary constituency & 12 Jorhat HPC, 13 Dibrugarh PC & 14 Lakhimpur HPC of Assam was held at the Conference Hall of District Secretariat, Tezu, Lohit in the presence of Shashvat Saurabh, DC Lohit cum RO 2-AEPC, Swapneel Paul, DEO, Tinsukia, SP, Sadiya and various DEOs and SPs under 2-Arunachal East PC.

While welcoming the DEOs and SPs from various Districts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, DEO, Lohit-cum-RO 2-AEPC initiated the meeting with a presentation highlighting the various aspects of inter-state coordination among border districts especially related to the preparation for upcoming elections.

He solicited the cooperation and effective coordination from the Assam counterparts sharing borders with districts of 2-AEPC towards conducting the election in a peaceful, free and fair manner.

During the meeting various issues related to law and order, illegal movement of Liquor/Drugs/Cash, joint action & patrolling among others with reference to upcoming election were taken up. All the DEOs/SPs as participants resolved for an effective coordination across all levels between Arunachal and Assam counterparts on various issues discussed.

The meeting was attended by DEOs of Tinsukia, Siang, Pasighat, Tirap, Longding, Changlang, Lower Siang, Anjaw, Upper Siang, Tirap, Lower Dibang Valley, Anini, Jorhat; Superintendent of Police of Sadiya, Tinsukia, Roing, Tezu, Tirap, Longding, Changlang Lower Siang Siang, Upper Siang, East Siang, Anjaw, Dibrugarh; ADC Deomali, ADC Tezu, ADC Roing, Asst Commission Tezu among other officials. RO, Jorhat and few other officers also joined the meeting virtually.