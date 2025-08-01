ADVERTISMENT
National

Election Commission Schedules Vice‑President Poll on September 9 Following Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Resignation

The electoral college has been finalised by the ECI and comprises elected and nominated members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, totaling approximately 782 MPs.

Last Updated: 01/08/2025
1 minute read
Election Commission Schedules Vice‑President Poll on September 9 Following Jagdeep Dhankhar's Resignation

NEW DELHI-   The Election Commission of India (ECI) officially announced today that the Vice‑President election will be held on September 9, 2025, following the unexpected resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21 due to health concerns.

As per the schedule:

  • The election notification will be issued on August 7.
  • The last date for filing nominations is August 21, with scrutiny on August 22, and the final date for withdrawal on August 25.

The electoral college has been finalised by the ECI and comprises elected and nominated members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, totaling approximately 782 MPs. Voting will be conducted via secret ballot using the single transferable vote system, and the results will be declared on the same day as polling .

This election marks the 17th Vice‑Presidential polls in India, mandated to be held promptly to ensure continuity after the resignation of the incumbent office-holder.

Tags
