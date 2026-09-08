EK Students Showcase Science, Mathematics and Innovation Skills at RAA Competition

SEPPA- The District-Level Competition for the Secondary Level under the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan (RAA) 2026-27 was held at Lal Bahadur Shastri Vidya Niketan (LBSVN-II), Seppa, bringing together students from schools across East Kameng district to showcase their scientific knowledge, creativity and innovative abilities.

The programme was organised by Samagra Shiksha/ISSE, District Society, East Kameng, with the objective of encouraging scientific temperament, mathematical aptitude, creativity, innovation and analytical thinking among secondary-level students.

The competition featured several academic and practical activities, including a Quiz Competition, Science Exhibition, Science Congress, and Mathematics & Science Olympiad. Students participated actively in the events and demonstrated their knowledge, reasoning abilities, problem-solving skills and scientific curiosity.

Also Read- KVK Anjaw Conducts Crop Survey in Hawai Circle

The Science Exhibition emerged as an important platform for students to translate classroom learning into practical ideas. Participants displayed a range of working and miniature models, including models of schools, buildings, green parks and other science- and environment-related concepts.

The exhibits reflected the students’ efforts to connect academic concepts with practical applications. The quiz, Olympiad and Science Congress also provided opportunities for students to demonstrate their academic competence and analytical and scientific thinking.

The event was attended by East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Ms. Yashaswini B.and Deputy Director of School Education Tai Tach.

Also Read- Chief Minister Flags Off Matsya e-Vaahini and e-Rickshaw to Support Fish Farmers

Addressing the participating students, the Deputy Commissioner appreciated their enthusiasm, creativity and confidence displayed throughout the competition. She encouraged the students to maintain their curiosity and determination in their academic pursuits and continue exploring innovative ideas.

She emphasised that qualities such as curiosity, creativity and determination would contribute to the students’ future development and success. The Deputy Commissioner also appreciated the organising committee for conducting the programme and providing students with a platform to showcase their talents.

The programme concluded with the distribution of trophies, medals and certificates to the winners, while participating students received certificates of participation in recognition of their involvement and efforts.

The district-level RAA competition thus provided students across East Kameng with an opportunity to demonstrate their scientific and mathematical abilities while encouraging a culture of innovation and practical learning at the secondary-school level.