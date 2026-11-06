ED Attaches Properties Worth Rs 6.77 Crore in Trans-Arunachal Highway Compensation Scam Case

ITANAGAR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 6.77 crore in connection with an alleged land acquisition compensation scam linked to the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) project.

With the latest action, the total value of proceeds of crime secured in the case has reached approximately Rs 16.90 crore, according to the ED.

The ED’s Itanagar Sub-Zonal Office carried out the provisional attachment under Section 5(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, following further investigation into alleged irregularities in the assessment and disbursement of compensation for land acquired under the Potin-Bopi stretch of the Trans-Arunachal Highway project.

According to an ED press release, the attached properties include a residential property measuring around 2,250 square metres, along with a G+2 RCC building at Yeggo village in Aalo, West Siang district, in the name of late Kemo Lollen, the then Deputy Commissioner of Ziro. The property has been attached to the extent of Rs 2.40 crore.

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Another attached property is JEYOUCH HUTS Resort at Tigdo village in Doimukh, Papum Pare district, measuring approximately 10,720 square metres and valued at Rs 2 crore.

The agency has also attached a residential-cum-commercial property at A-Sector, Naharlagun, in the name of Tadar Babin, valued at Rs 2.37 crore.

The money laundering investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by the SIC (Vigilance) Police Station, Itanagar, concerning alleged large-scale irregularities in the assessment and disbursement of land acquisition compensation under the highway project.

According to the ED, a fact-finding committee constituted by the Arunachal Pradesh government had reportedly identified alleged excess compensation payments amounting to approximately Rs 44.98 crore to fictitious or ineligible beneficiaries. The payments were allegedly made on the basis of manipulated records involving public servants and private individuals.

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The ED said its investigation identified late Kemo Lollen, who was involved in the compensation disbursement process as the then Deputy Commissioner of Ziro; Toko Taje, then Junior Engineer of the Yazali Division, whose family-held property was attached; and Tadar Babin, who was allegedly included as a beneficiary despite having no lawful entitlement to compensation.

The agency further alleged that Rs 2 crore was paid in cash to late Kemo Lollen in exchange for the fraudulent inclusion of an ineligible person in compensation records. Of this amount, the ED alleged that Rs 40 lakh was routed through M/s Tenzin Enterprises before being handed over through his son.

The investigation also allegedly found that Rs 2 crore was transferred to the bank account of Toko Youch, wife of Toko Taje, and subsequently utilised and layered through various accounts.

In another alleged instance, Tadar Babin received compensation of approximately Rs 5.47 crore, despite allegedly having no land, structure or other asset in the project area and no lawful entitlement to the payment.

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Earlier in the investigation, the ED had frozen bank balances and deposits worth approximately Rs 5.14 crore and seized Rs 2.62 crore in cash during searches conducted on February 6, 2026. Immovable properties worth approximately Rs 2.37 crore had also been attached earlier in connection with the case.

The ED had previously filed a prosecution complaint on March 12, 2024, which was taken cognisance of by the Special Court under the PMLA at Yupia on March 14, 2024. A supplementary prosecution complaint was subsequently filed on March 30, 2026.

The latest attachment marks a further development in the ongoing money laundering investigation into the alleged irregularities in land acquisition compensation for the Trans-Arunachal Highway project.