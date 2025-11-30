Itanagar

Eastern Army Commander Meets Arunachal Governor

Eastern Army Commander Lt. Gen. RC Tiwari called on Arunachal Governor KT Parnaik in Itanagar, discussing border security, ex-servicemen welfare, and Vibrant Village initiatives.

ITANAGAR-   The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lt. General RC Tiwari, accompanied by Lt. General Abhijit S. Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding, 3 Corps, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan on Friday. The meeting covered a wide spectrum of issues relating to border management, welfare of ex-servicemen, and ongoing coordination between the Army and the State Government.

According to Raj Bhavan officials, the discussions centred on security preparedness along the eastern borders, the status of land issue cases, and Army–civil administration engagement in sensitive frontier districts.

Governor Parnaik highlighted the national vision of “Sashakt, Surakshit aur Viksit Bharat”, emphasising capability enhancement, infrastructure strengthening, technological advancement, and the welfare of serving personnel as well as veterans.

Also Read- 31 Juveniles Caught Violating MV Act in Pasighat 

He noted that a strong and secure India “not only reinforces national stability but also upholds the ethical use of emerging technologies and strengthens humanitarian values across the world.”

Commending the Eastern Army Commander’s leadership, the Governor said the Indian Army has played a vital role in maintaining peace and tranquility along the borders, fostering close relations with local communities, and adopting a collaborative approach in implementing the Vibrant Village Programme.

Also Read- KDOWS Holds Free Kidney Health Camp in Pasighat

These efforts, he said, have improved the economic conditions of border residents while also enhancing national security in strategically sensitive areas.

The Governor also urged the Army to conduct regular ex-servicemen rallies across the State due to its challenging terrain, and stressed ensuring participation of Veer Naris, recognising their sacrifice and contribution to the veteran community.

The meeting concluded with reaffirmed commitment to continued cooperation between the Army and the State to strengthen border security, community engagement, and welfare initiatives.

