Eastern Air Command Chief Meets Arunachal Governor, Discusses Emergency Response and Air Connectivity﻿

ITANAGAR- Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia, AVSM, VM, called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar, on Tuesday.

The two discussed issues relating to national security, Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs), assistance during natural calamities and medical emergencies, according to a communiqué issued by the Governor’s Secretariat.

Governor highlights IAF’s role in emergencies

The Governor commended the Eastern Air Command for its support to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly during natural disasters, medical emergencies and other critical situations.

He noted the geographical challenges faced by the state and highlighted the role of the Indian Air Force in reaching remote and inaccessible areas where timely assistance can be critical.

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The Governor specifically referred to the IAF’s role during floods and landslides, including the airlifting of relief materials, rescue of stranded civilians and evacuation of affected people to safer locations.

Focus on air connectivity and Advanced Landing Grounds

The Governor also emphasised the importance of strengthening Advanced Landing Grounds and air connectivity infrastructure in the state.

According to the communiqué, he linked improved air infrastructure with better logistics, communication and emergency-response capabilities, while also noting its relevance to the broader socio-economic development of Arunachal Pradesh, a border state.

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Greater outreach to youth proposed

The Governor encouraged the Air Force to expand its outreach among Arunachal Pradesh’s youth through career-awareness programmes, NCC engagement, air displays and educational visits.

The proposal would provide young people with greater exposure to career opportunities and the activities of the Indian Air Force.

Eastern Air Command assures continued support

Air Marshal Walia assured the Governor of the Eastern Air Command’s continued commitment to supporting Arunachal Pradesh.

He reaffirmed that the IAF would work closely with the State Government in areas including disaster response, medical emergencies, connectivity support and nation-building initiatives, with the stated objective of providing timely assistance and contributing to the welfare, development and security of the state.