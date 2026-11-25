PASIGHAT- The East Siang district administration has reinforced restrictions on mass rallies, processions, demonstrations and large public gatherings in Pasighat Headquarters, Mebo Town and Ruksin Town, citing prevailing law and order concerns.

District Magistrate Fwwrman Brahma, issued a general circular on November 25, directing strict compliance with the prohibitory order previously imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

According to the circular, the prohibitory order, issued on October 24, 2026, came into force at 5 pm on the same day following apprehensions of possible breaches of law and order, including vandalism and arson targeting public and private properties. The order continues to remain in force.

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Under the restrictions, any group movement or activity involving more than five persons at a time is prohibited in the specified areas. Carrying lethal weapons is also prohibited, while rallies, processions, marches, meetings and similar activities cannot be organised without prior permission and written approval from the competent authority.

The fresh circular further clarifies that no permission will be granted for mass rallies, processions, marches, dharnas, demonstrations, sit-ins, torchlight rallies, bike or vehicle rallies, or any other form of mass gathering in the designated areas as long as the prohibitory order remains in force.

The District Magistrate has also directed Community-Based Organisations (CBOs), NGOs, student unions, associations and individuals to refrain from calling, organising, leading or participating in such gatherings. Community halls, public grounds and other public premises have been instructed not to provide their facilities for programmes in violation of the order.

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The circular also makes it clear that announcements, posters or messages circulated through print, electronic and social media inviting people to assemble for prohibited gatherings will be treated as attempts to violate the order, and those responsible will be liable for legal action.

However, the restrictions will not affect official government functions, movement of security forces and officials on duty, or the normal functioning of government offices, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, banks and markets. Private social and religious functions, including marriages, funerals and religious observances, may be held with prior written permission from the competent authority, subject to consideration of the prevailing law and order situation.

The District Magistrate warned that violations of the prohibitory order or the latest circular would be viewed seriously. Violators will face legal proceedings under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and other applicable provisions of law. Organisers may also be held responsible for any damage caused to public or private property.

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The Superintendent of Police, East Siang, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Executive Magistrates and officers-in-charge of all police stations have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the order, including videography of unlawful assemblies and prompt registration of cases against violators.

The circular will remain in force for the duration of the original prohibitory order unless modified or withdrawn earlier.

The administration has circulated the directive among government departments, police authorities, PRI representatives, local bodies, NGOs and student organisations for information and strict compliance.