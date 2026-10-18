East Siang Police Demonstrates Modern Forensic Techniques to Students at Rashtriya Raksha University

PASIGHAT- East Siang Police has conducted a hands-on workshop on crime scene management and the use of a Mobile Forensic Van at Rashtriya Raksha University on October 15, providing students with practical exposure to scientific investigation techniques and modern policing methods.

Organised under the police department’s ongoing Youth Engagement Programme, the workshop focused on the application of forensic science in criminal investigations, including the preservation of crime scenes and the scientific collection and handling of evidence.

The session was conducted by Ms. Neepa Manocha, SDPO Pasighat, along with L/Insp Amum Panyang, Officer-in-Charge of Pasighat Police Station, and SI Kuncha Tangha.

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During the workshop, students witnessed demonstrations on crime scene reconstruction, blood sample collection and testing, identification and testing of narcotic substances, and fingerprint development techniques. The demonstrations explained how forensic methods can support the examination of evidence at crime scenes and contribute to investigations.

The use of the Mobile Forensic Van was a key component of the workshop. The facility enables on-site forensic examination, helping investigators handle and examine evidence at the scene. The session also highlighted the importance of protecting crime scenes from contamination and ensuring that evidence is collected and handled appropriately.

SP Pankaj Lamba, said East Siang Police remains committed to promoting scientific investigation and strengthening engagement with educational institutions. He noted that such initiatives provide students with practical exposure to modern policing techniques, improve scientific awareness and help them understand the role of forensic science in crime detection and the administration of justice.

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The workshop forms part of a broader effort by East Siang Police to build stronger relationships with young people and improve public understanding of policing. According to the department, more than 1,500 students have so far visited various police stations across the district under the Youth Engagement Programme.

These visits have provided students with firsthand exposure to police functioning, law enforcement procedures, crime prevention and the daily responsibilities of police personnel.

The initiative seeks to bridge the gap between the police and young people through direct interaction and awareness-building activities. By introducing students to practical investigative procedures, the programme also aims to encourage informed engagement with law enforcement and promote a better understanding of the role of police in society.

The workshop at Rashtriya Raksha University highlights the growing emphasis on scientific methods in policing and the importance of familiarising students with forensic tools and evidence-based investigation.