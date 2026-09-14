East Siang Mourns the Death of Progressive Farmer Popok Darin

PASIGHAT- Progressive farmer and community leader Popok Darin of Kiyit village under Mebo Sub-Division in East Siang district died of cardiac arrest early Sunday morning. He was 63.

Darin suffered the cardiac arrest at around 3:30 am and was subsequently rushed to Bakin Pertin General Hospital in Pasighat, where doctors declared him dead.

His death has left the farming community of Kiyit and people across East Siang mourning the loss of a farmer widely regarded for his dedication to agriculture, self-reliance and rural development.

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Darin had spent more than five decades in farming, having started cultivating crops at the age of eight. Over the years, he developed into an enterprising farmer and successfully managed nearly 20 hectares of maize plantation.

Besides maize, he cultivated paddy, mustard, pulses, oilseeds and bananas. He was also involved in integrated fish farming, reflecting an approach focused on crop diversification and more sustainable agricultural practices.

Beyond his own farming activities, Darin was known for raising issues concerning the welfare of farmers. He advocated for an effective government procurement mechanism to improve market access and ensure better and fairer returns for agricultural produce.

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He also encouraged young people to consider agriculture as a viable and dignified profession. His approach sought to challenge the perception of farming as merely a livelihood of last resort and promote agriculture as an avenue for self-reliance and rural economic development.

Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng expressed grief over Darin’s demise and recalled his contribution to the community.

In a condolence message, Tayeng described Darin as a community leader and progressive farmer who would be remembered for his simplicity, self-reliance, dedication and service to society.

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Darin’s death is being seen as a significant loss to the local farming community, particularly given his long association with agriculture and his efforts to promote diversified farming and better opportunities for cultivators.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and three daughters. His last rites are scheduled to be performed at his residence in Kiyit village on Monday.