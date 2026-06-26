East Siang Administration Bans Littering Along Scenic Siang River Highway Stretch

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng ) The Office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Mebo, has imposed a prohibitory order banning littering and dumping of waste along the National Highway stretch from Raneghat to Pongging Viewpoint on the left bank of the Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district.

The order, issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner Nancy Yirang on June 18, came after the administration observed indiscriminate dumping of plastic waste, bottles, food packets, construction debris, and other refuse along the popular tourist corridor. According to the administration, the accumulation of waste has contributed to environmental pollution, public nuisance, and deterioration of the area’s natural landscape.

The affected stretch, extending from the Raneghat Bridge over the Siang River to Bodak village under Mebo Sub-Division, is widely frequented by tourists and local residents for recreational activities such as long drives, jogging, cycling, picnics, and sightseeing. Officials said immediate intervention was necessary to preserve the scenic value, environmental sustainability, and public hygiene of the route.

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Under the prohibitory order, throwing, depositing, scattering, or dumping any form of garbage along the highway, adjoining roadsides, drains, viewpoints, and other public spaces has been strictly prohibited. Visitors have been instructed to retain their waste inside their vehicles or dispose of it only at designated waste collection points.

To ensure effective implementation, the Circle Officer of Mebo, the Officer-in-Charge of Mebo Police Station, local authorities of Ayeng and Bodak villages, Panchayat representatives, and volunteers of the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM) have been directed to carry out regular monitoring, inspections, and enforcement drives.

The administration has warned that violations will invite legal action, including fines, prosecution, and other penalties under applicable laws. In addition to enforcement, members of the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Panchayat representatives, and village volunteers have been tasked with conducting awareness campaigns to encourage responsible waste disposal and educate visitors about the environmental consequences of littering.

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The prohibitory order has come into force with immediate effect and will remain in operation until further orders.

The administration’s move also reinforces the objectives of the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM), a community-led sustainability initiative covering 17 villages in the Mebo Sub-Division. The mission seeks to promote environmental conservation, improve waste management, strengthen eco-tourism, generate sustainable livelihoods through village-specific development projects, and protect local biodiversity.

Among its initiatives are village-level programmes focusing on floriculture, areca nut cultivation, bird-watching tourism, indigenous fruit cultivation, conservation of native fish species, and wildlife protection, reflecting an integrated approach to environmental conservation and rural development in the region.