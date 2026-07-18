East Kameng Admin Reviews Laimoya Water Supply Source Amid Turbidity Concerns

SEPPA: In a continued effort to strengthen drinking water infrastructure in East Kameng district, Deputy Commissioner Yashaswini B, accompanied by Superintendent of Police Shivendu Bhushan, conducted an inspection of the Laimoya Water Supply Source on Saturday despite adverse weather conditions.

The inspection was carried out as part of a scheduled field visit to assess the condition of the district’s water supply infrastructure. The team, accompanied by officers and officials of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), trekked for more than two hours to reach the remote water source.

During the inspection, the Deputy Commissioner examined key components of the water supply system, including the submerged weir headwork, intake tank, and pre-sedimentation facilities.

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Officials from the PHED briefed the inspection team on the issue of increased water turbidity, attributing it to ongoing road construction activities in the catchment area of the Laimoya water source.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited the existing water treatment plant to assess its infrastructure and operational efficiency in addressing the district’s drinking water needs.

Following the inspection, the Deputy Commissioner directed the PHED to prepare a detailed technical report along with a cost estimate for establishing a Rapid Sand Filtration Plant for the Kochi water source.

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She also instructed the department to submit a proposal for the renovation and upgradation of the Macha Water Treatment Plant to improve the overall water treatment system.

The visit underscores the district administration’s focus on monitoring essential public infrastructure and addressing operational challenges affecting the supply of safe drinking water.

The proposed upgrades are expected to strengthen water treatment capacity and improve the quality and reliability of water supplied to residents across East Kameng district.