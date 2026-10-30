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Early Snowfall Blankets Nathu La and Gnathang Valley in East Sikkim﻿

Fresh snowfall covered popular high-altitude destinations near the India-China border on October 29, coinciding with the Sikkim Himalayan Yak Festival in Gnathang Valley. The IMD has warned of very heavy rainfall in Sikkim on October 30, followed by thunderstorms and lightning on October 31.

Last Updated: 30/10/2026
2 minutes read
Early Snowfall Blankets Nathu La and Gnathang Valley in East Sikkim﻿

GANGTOK: High-altitude areas of East Sikkim, including Nathu La, Gnathang Valley and Kupup near the India-China border, received fresh snowfall on Thursday, October 29, transforming the Himalayan landscape into a winter scene and bringing cheer to tourism stakeholders.

Snowfall began in the early hours of Thursday, covering stretches of the high-altitude destinations, including roads, rooftops, vehicles and surrounding mountain slopes. The Jawaharlal Nehru Road, which connects Gangtok with Nathu La and Gnathang Valley, also witnessed snowfall.

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The early-season snowfall has added to the attraction of popular destinations along the historic Silk Route. Tsomgo Lake and other elevated areas of Sikkim have also experienced a change in weather conditions.

The snowfall coincided with the three-day Sikkim Himalayan Yak Festival being held in Gnathang Valley. The snow-covered mountains provided a striking backdrop to the cultural event, adding to the region’s appeal for visitors and adventure enthusiasts.

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Tourism stakeholders welcome early snowfall

The fresh snowfall has raised expectations among tourism stakeholders that the winter season could attract more visitors to East Sikkim’s high-altitude destinations.

Nathu La, Gnathang Valley and Kupup are among the prominent attractions along the old Silk Route, drawing tourists for their mountain scenery, cultural heritage and proximity to the international border.

However, the changing weather has also created travel challenges in some locations. Reduced visibility, snowfall and slippery road conditions have led to minor traffic restrictions, requiring additional caution from tourists and commuters.

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Cyclone Arnab influences weather conditions

According to meteorological officials, the sudden change in weather and drop in temperatures are linked to the residual influence of Cyclone Arnab and an associated weather system.

Gopinath Raha, Director of the Gangtok Meteorological Centre, said the system brought moisture towards the eastern Himalayan region, resulting in rainfall in the lower areas and snowfall over higher elevations.

Temperatures are expected to remain low, and travellers heading towards the hills have been advised to exercise caution and stay updated on local weather and road conditions.

IMD issues weather warning

The India Meteorological Department’s Gangtok centre has issued a weather warning for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

According to the latest warning issued on October 30, very heavy rainfall is forecast for Sikkim on Friday. Thunderstorms, lightning and squally conditions are also included in the warning. For Saturday, October 31, the IMD has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and squally weather.

Authorities monitor road conditions

Local authorities and the Border Roads Organisation are engaged in clearing snow from important routes and monitoring road conditions in the affected high-altitude areas.

Tourists planning to visit Nathu La, Gnathang Valley, Kupup and other elevated destinations have been advised to check the latest travel advisories before starting their journey. They should also follow instructions from local authorities, particularly in areas experiencing poor visibility or slippery roads.

While the early snowfall has created an attractive winter landscape and brought optimism to tourism stakeholders, the continuing weather disturbance means that safety and road accessibility remain important concerns.

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Last Updated: 30/10/2026
2 minutes read
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