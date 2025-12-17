Dy CM Reviews Power Transmission Projects in Arunachal

ITANAGAR— The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday chaired a comprehensive review meeting on the Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening of Transmission and Distribution System (CSST and DS) in the state, assessing progress made so far and identifying priorities ahead.

During the meeting, officials reviewed key milestones achieved under the scheme, including the commissioning of multiple transmission and distribution assets, completion of priority transmission lines, and resolution of long-pending infrastructure bottlenecks. The Deputy Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the coordinated efforts of the power department, contractors, and field teams in overcoming difficult terrain and logistical constraints.

Among the major achievements highlighted was the commissioning of eight 132/33 kV substations along with associated transmission lines at Dukumpani, Seppa, Holongi, Yachuli, Basar, Napit, Niglok, and Khonsa. Additionally, twelve 33/11 kV substations with connected lines have been commissioned at AP Secretariat and IG Park Naharlagun, Doimukh, Hapoli, Igo, Ruksin, Oyan, AITF 5th Mile Pasighat, Napit, Mebo, Ngopok, and Simari.

The meeting also took note of the notification of a Special Ex Gratia Relief Package towards Right of Way for 132 kV transmission lines passing through Reserve Forest areas, under the CSST and DS Arunachal Pradesh Amendment Policy, 2025. Officials further informed that a long-standing boundary stalemate involving the 132 kV Kolaptukar–Likabali transmission line with the state of Assam has been resolved, clearing the way for smooth execution of the project.

Emphasising future requirements, the Deputy Chief Minister said that with the commissioning of the 2,000 MW Lower Subansiri Hydropower Project and several other hydropower projects in the pipeline, it is essential that transmission infrastructure is completed in advance to enable immediate evacuation of power. He urged the Power Grid Corporation of India to prioritise critical transmission lines and adhere to stipulated timelines.

He also underlined the importance of collective engagement, appreciating the inputs of ministers, MLAs, local representatives, and district administrations, and said such coordination is vital for timely and effective implementation on the ground.

Reiterating the state government’s commitment, the Deputy Chief Minister said the focus remains on strengthening power connectivity, ensuring reliable and quality electricity supply, and supporting inclusive development across urban centres and remote areas. Reliable power, he noted, is foundational for education, healthcare, livelihoods, industrial growth, and overall economic development.

Stressing clear timelines, accountability, and continuous monitoring, he directed all stakeholders to maintain momentum and proactively address bottlenecks so that the benefits of the investments reach households across the state.

The meeting was attended by Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Tesam Pongte, Ministers Balo Raja and Nyato Dukam, the Deputy Speaker, advisors, MLAs, senior officials including the Commissioner to the Chief Minister, Commissioner (Finance), secretaries of planning and land management, chief engineers of the power department, and officials of the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited. Minister Dasanglu Pul and several deputy commissioners joined the meeting via video conferencing.