Dy CM Chowna Mein Reviews Hydropower Projects in Arunachal

ITANAGAR— Chowna Mein, the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh has reviewed the status of major hydropower projects in the state as part of the government’s efforts to revitalise the hydropower sector and strengthen the long-term energy roadmap.

The review covered several key projects, including Tawang I and II, Etalin, Demwe Lower, Naying, Kalai I and II, Hutong, Subansiri Upper, Kamala and the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project. Officials said the assessment focused on identifying bottlenecks and accelerating responsible development in line with policy priorities.

A detailed review was undertaken of mega and large hydropower projects such as the 3,097 MW Etalin Hydroelectric Project, the 1,750 MW Demwe Lower Hydroelectric Project, and the 1,605 MW Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project. The Deputy Chief Minister also reviewed the operationalisation of the restructured Department of Hydro Power Development under DHPD 2.0, aimed at strengthening institutional mechanisms and improving inter-departmental coordination.

The 144 MW Gongri Hydroelectric Project was highlighted as a key milestone, becoming the first project to be restored under the Arunachal Pradesh Policy for Restoration of Terminated Large Hydropower Projects under Special Circumstances, 2025. The developer, M/s Patel Engineering Limited, has committed to restoring the project within 48 months, with commissioning targeted for December 2029.

Officials said the review exercise forms part of a comprehensive effort to revive stalled hydropower capacity and ensure timely, responsible, and sustainable development across the sector. The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to policy stability, responsible hydropower development, and long-term energy security for the state.

In a related review, the Deputy Chief Minister assessed the progress of hydropower projects being developed under the Hydropower Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL), with a focus on ongoing and proposed small hydropower projects across the state.

The review included an assessment of strategically important projects such as the Sumbachu Small Hydro Power Project and the Taksang Chu Small Hydro Power Project in Tawang district. Officials examined construction progress, electro-mechanical works, inter-departmental coordination, and site-specific challenges affecting timely execution.

The status and readiness of other small hydropower projects allotted to HPDCAPL were also reviewed, along with a roadmap for accelerating implementation while ensuring environmental responsibility and local participation.

The exercise forms part of a broader effort to strengthen HPDCAPL as a key implementing agency for small hydropower development, promote clean and decentralised energy generation, and reinforce Arunachal Pradesh’s long-term energy security through responsible hydropower development.