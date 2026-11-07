Dy CM Chowna Mein Inaugurates Utkarsh Bhawan in Naharlagun﻿

NAHARLAGUN- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday inaugurated Utkarsh Bhawan – State Training and Development Centre at Kamak Nagar in Pachin Colony, Naharlagun, describing education, skill development and the preservation of cultural identity as important components of Arunachal Pradesh’s long-term development.

The Deputy Chief Minister also inaugurated a Multipurpose Hall and Academic Block of the Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti (ASVS). On the occasion, he flagged off a bus for Saraswati Vidya Niketan, Mahadevpur in Namsai, aimed at supporting the institution’s educational activities.

The newly established Utkarsh Bhawan is expected to serve as a centre for teachers’ training, professional development, capacity-building programmes, academic workshops and leadership development.

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The infrastructure includes residential facilities, smart classrooms and a conference hall, while the new academic facilities include classrooms, a library and a science laboratory.

Addressing the gathering, Mein recalled the contributions and sacrifices of pioneers who helped lay the foundation for educational development in Arunachal Pradesh at a time when connectivity and infrastructure in many parts of the State were limited.

He emphasized the importance of expanding quality education to remote and border areas, stating that regions along international borders should receive priority in the development process.

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Mein also said that education should extend beyond conventional academic learning and focus on preparing young people for changing employment opportunities. He highlighted the role of skill development and entrepreneurship, noting that vocational training in areas such as electrical work, plumbing and painting could help young people become self-reliant and create sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The Deputy Chief Minister further stressed the need to preserve Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous culture, traditions, folk dances, traditional games and historical heritage. According to him, development should not be assessed solely through infrastructure and connectivity but should also contribute to the protection of cultural identity and the advancement of women, youth and society.

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Highlighting the importance of preserving the State’s historical and cultural resources, Mein called for greater efforts to collect, preserve and digitize old manuscripts, oral traditions and folk culture. He said digital documentation and museums could play an important role in safeguarding this heritage for future generations.

Congratulating the Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti and Vidya Bharati on the new infrastructure, Mein expressed confidence that Utkarsh Bhawan would contribute to improving educational standards, strengthening teacher development and supporting future generations.

The programme was attended by Dasanglu Pul, Minister for Women and Child Development; Tai Tagak, Rajya Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh and Patron of ASVS; Toko Babu, APCS, Deputy Commissioner of Itanagar Capital Region; and Pawan Tiwari, Organizing Secretary of Vidya Bharati Purvottar Kshetra, along with other dignitaries, educationists and members of the organisation.