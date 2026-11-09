Dy Chief Minister Chowna Mein Inaugurates New Library at IGGC Tezu﻿

TEZU- Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday inaugurated a newly constructed library building at Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC), Tezu, coinciding with the commencement of the institution’s 37th Annual College Day celebrations.

The inauguration of the new academic facility marked a significant addition to the college’s infrastructure and highlighted the continuing focus on strengthening higher education facilities in Lohit district.

Mein attended the inaugural ceremony as the Chief Guest. Arunachal East Member of Parliament Tapir Gao was the Guest of Honour, while Tezu MLA Dr. Mohesh Chai attended as the Special Guest.

Lohit Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo, along with other dignitaries, faculty members and students, was also present at the programme.

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Earlier, Dr. Kangki Megu, Principal of IGGC Tezu, delivered the welcome address and welcomed the guests and other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Chief Minister Mein reflected on the developmental journey of Lohit district and highlighted the improvements in communication, infrastructure and accessibility over the years.

He recalled the contributions of individuals who worked towards the development of the district and the growth of educational institutions, stressing the importance of preserving their legacy for future generations.

Speaking about the significance of Annual College Day celebrations, Mein said such events provide students with opportunities to demonstrate their talents, develop leadership qualities, build confidence and strengthen teamwork.

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He encouraged students to actively participate in academic, literary, cultural and sporting activities and make effective use of the opportunities available to them.

The Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted increasing transparency in government recruitment processes, stating that merit and hard work have become increasingly important in securing employment opportunities.

He urged students to pursue their academic goals with sincerity and prepare themselves for competitive examinations and career opportunities through dedication and individual ability.

Expressing concern over substance abuse, Dr. Mein strongly advised students to stay away from drugs and other harmful substances and adopt disciplined and responsible lifestyles.

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He also assured that the State Government would extend possible support for the welfare and development of the people.

Dr. Mein also briefly referred to the ongoing issue concerning the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) and appealed to stakeholders to maintain coordination and extend cooperation to the Government in addressing the matter.

Addressing the students, MP Tapir Gao emphasised the importance of hard work, discipline and perseverance.

Quoting the words, “If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun,” he encouraged students to remain focused on their academic and career goals and prepare sincerely for competitive examinations.

He also advised students to avoid antisocial elements and activities that could distract them from their future aspirations.

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Meanwhile, Tezu MLA Dr. Mohesh Chai highlighted the achievements and contributions of IGGC, describing the institution as one of Arunachal Pradesh’s prominent higher educational centres.

He said the college, over its nearly four decades of existence, has contributed to producing educated and capable individuals who have served society in different capacities.

Dr. Chai emphasised the importance of strengthening educational infrastructure and informed the gathering that a girls’ hostel had been sanctioned for IGGC, which is expected to further benefit students and strengthen the institution’s facilities.

He also appealed for the establishment of a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) college in the region to expand opportunities for teacher education.

The MLA further informed the gathering that the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Lohit district is expected to commence operations soon, adding to educational opportunities in the district.

Bisen Bellai, General Secretary of IGGC Tezu, also addressed the gathering and highlighted issues and challenges faced by students, drawing attention to concerns related to the academic environment and student welfare.

The 37th Annual College Day celebrations will provide students with opportunities to participate in academic, cultural, literary and sporting activities, promoting creativity, leadership, teamwork and healthy competition.

The inauguration of the new library building, along with the commencement of the Annual College Day celebrations, marked another milestone in the continuing development of IGGC, Tezu, and its role in strengthening higher education in Lohit district.