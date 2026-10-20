DUA to Launch ‘EK AUR DUA’ Unity Ride Across Arunachal Pradesh﻿

ITANAGAR- Dream for United Arunachal (DUA) is set to launch its flagship Empathy Kindness Arunachal Unity Ride, titled ‘EK AUR DUA’, on October 23, with an initiative aimed at strengthening community harmony, promoting environmental conservation and creating opportunities for youth development across Arunachal Pradesh.

Led by DUA Chairman Dr. Gumjum Haider, the statewide campaign will focus on behavioural change, conservation of catchment areas, sustainable tourism, youth skill development and the preservation of the state’s diverse cultural heritage. The initiative seeks to align these priorities with the broader visions of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Arunachal.

Explaining the philosophy behind the campaign, Haider said the unity ride was intended to be more than a journey across the state. He described it as a collective effort to build empathy, kindness and solidarity among communities while encouraging responsible environmental practices and sustainable economic development.

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First phase to cover West Kameng and Tawang

The first phase of the ride will cover West Kameng and Tawang districts from October 23 to 27, 2026. During the tour, the DUA team plans to interact with district administration officials, community leaders and representatives of local apex organisations to encourage dialogue, cross-cultural understanding and community-led development.

A major engagement is scheduled for the evening of October 27 at the Circuit House in Bomdila. Facilitated by Tenzin Nyima Glow, MLA, the meeting will bring together representatives of four indigenous community organisations: the Sartang Welfare Society, Sajolang Elite Society (Miji), All Bugun (Khowa) Society and Aka Elite Society (Hruso).

The proposed interaction aims to identify shared priorities relating to socio-economic welfare, cultural preservation and environmental sustainability. Bringing these organisations together is also intended to encourage cooperation on issues affecting communities across the region.

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Youth engagement and community outreach

The campaign will also include a special learning and interactive session involving local youth and community elders. The programme will be facilitated by Tsetan Chombey Kee, MLA for Kalaktang (Rupa–Kalaktang), according to the press release.

In Tawang, the DUA contingent plans to organise a friendly football match and hold an interaction with the Monpa Mimang Tsogpa (MMT), the apex body of the Monpa community. The activities are intended to strengthen inter-community relationships and encourage greater youth participation in community initiatives.

The team will also travel to remote frontier villages along the Bhutan and Tibet borders, extending the campaign’s message of unity and cooperation to communities in border areas.

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Chief Minister welcomes the initiative

Ahead of the flag-off, DUA executive members met Chief Minister Pema Khandu at his office in Itanagar.

According to the organisation, Khandu welcomed the community-focused initiative and encouraged the delegation to work towards a peaceful, self-reliant and inclusive Arunachal Pradesh. He emphasised the importance of empowering people at the grassroots level as a foundation for meaningful development.

The DUA contingent comprises professionals, youth leaders and active members representing different ethnic communities across the state.

Focus on long-term community participation

The ‘EK AUR DUA’ campaign brings together social cohesion, environmental protection, tourism and youth development under a common outreach programme. Its proposed interactions with community organisations and local administrations could provide a platform for discussing shared challenges and identifying areas for cooperation.

The initiative’s wider impact will depend on how these engagements translate into sustained community participation, practical conservation measures and opportunities for young people beyond the scheduled ride.

With its first phase planned across West Kameng and Tawang, DUA aims to promote a model of development that combines social harmony with ecological responsibility and the preservation of Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural diversity.