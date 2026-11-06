Draft Seppa Master Plan–2051 Discussed at District-Level Meeting﻿

SEPPA- A meeting to discuss the Proposed Draft Seppa Master Plan–2051 was held in Seppa on Thursday under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Pama Bagang, with discussions focusing on the town’s future development, infrastructure requirements and challenges associated with planned urban expansion.

The meeting brought together Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC), East Kameng, Smt. Pai Pizi Yangfo, Town Planner Terge Sora, representatives of RSI, officials of concerned departments and members of the Seppa Planning Area.

Addressing the meeting, ADC Pama Bagang stressed the importance of establishing a well-planned development framework for Seppa, particularly in view of the town’s growing infrastructure requirements. He said the Master Plan would serve as an important guide for ensuring orderly development while addressing the future needs of both urban and rural areas.

Also Read- RCICH Donates Books to Schools in Dibang Valley to Promote Research and Cultural Heritage

Town Planner Terge Sora briefed the participants on the key provisions of the Draft Master Plan and the Arunachal Pradesh Building Bye-Laws, 2019.

He informed the meeting that the notified Seppa Planning Area covers approximately 93 square kilometres, comprising 4.58 square kilometres of urban area and 88.92 square kilometres of rural area.

Sora also highlighted the need for closer coordination with Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and for providing necessary training to Panchayat Member Secretaries on building regulations and development permissions. He sought the cooperation of Panchayat representatives in creating greater awareness at the grassroots level regarding the proposed planning measures.

Also Read- Himalayan University VC Presents Book on Education and Skill Development to Assam Governor

Senior Urban Planner Arnab Holder, representing RSI, made a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the Draft Master Plan. Taking 2021 as the base year, the presentation outlined development proposals and planning requirements for Seppa up to 2051.

The proposed plan covers a wide range of areas, including land-use planning, road networks, traffic management, electricity and water supply, sanitation, solid waste management, educational and healthcare facilities, disaster preparedness and riverfront development.

The meeting also discussed a proposal for an alternative bypass road aimed at easing traffic congestion in Seppa as the town expands in the coming decades.

Also Read- DC Lohit Flags Off RDF Transportation Vehicle from Tezu MRF Centre

One of the major concerns raised during the discussion related to the proposed Right of Way (ROW) for roads. Participants expressed concern that future encroachments could create difficulties for planned road widening and infrastructure development.

Members suggested that fresh land allotments should not be permitted within the proposed ROW areas, stressing that protecting such land would be important for future infrastructure projects.

District Disaster Management Officer Kelay Sono also highlighted the need to strengthen disaster preparedness in the planning process. He emphasised the importance of installing Public Address (PA) Systems at vulnerable and strategic locations to ensure timely dissemination of emergency warnings and evacuation instructions.

The discussions underlined that the successful implementation of the proposed Master Plan would require coordinated efforts among the district administration, government departments, Panchayati Raj Institutions and local stakeholders.

The Draft Seppa Master Plan–2051 is expected to provide a long-term framework for managing the town’s growth while balancing infrastructure development, environmental considerations, disaster preparedness and the needs of both urban and rural communities.