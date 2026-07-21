Draft Electoral Rolls Published in Arunachal; Claims and Objections Open Till August 20

ITANAGAR: The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Arunachal Pradesh, has published the Draft Electoral Roll as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026, marking the completion of the third phase of the electoral roll revision process. The exercise aims to ensure the inclusion of all eligible voters while removing ineligible entries through a transparent verification process.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, 7,18,046 electors out of 8,87,505 registered voters as of June 2, 2026, submitted their Enumeration Forms by July 14, reflecting significant public participation in the revision exercise. Officials reported that 1,69,459 Enumeration Forms remained uncollectable due to reasons including deaths, untraceable or absent electors, permanent migration, duplicate enrolments, and other factors.

The publication of the Draft Electoral Roll marks the beginning of the Claims and Objections period, which will remain open from July 21 to August 20, 2026. During this period, eligible citizens who were left out of the draft roll may apply for inclusion, while objections regarding entries can also be submitted.

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Election authorities have clarified that no elector’s name will be deleted without due legal process, including proper notice and a reasoned order by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO).

The Election Department has also encouraged young citizens who have attained or will attain the age of 18 years on or before July 1, 2026, to enrol as voters by submitting Form-6 along with the required declaration. To facilitate greater participation, special help desks, camps, and volunteers have been deployed across the state to assist senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PwD), and other vulnerable groups.

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Citizens can access the Draft Electoral Roll through the Chief Electoral Officer’s website, the National Voters’ Portal, the ECINET mobile application, or by contacting their respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs), EROs, AEROs, and District Election Officers. Applications for new enrolments, corrections, deletions, or transpositions may be submitted online or through designated election officials using the prescribed forms.

To ensure transparency and stakeholder participation, Chief Electoral Officer Pawan Kumar Sain, convened a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties in Itanagar on July 21. During the meeting, officials briefed political parties on the findings of the Enumeration Phase, shared copies of the Draft Electoral Roll, and outlined the procedures for filing claims, objections, and appeals.

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District Election Officers have also been directed to hold similar meetings across all districts and provide weekly updates on claims and objections. Senior IAS officers appointed as Electoral Roll Observers attended the meeting to oversee the revision process.

The Special Intensive Revision is a routine electoral exercise aimed at maintaining the accuracy and integrity of electoral rolls. By encouraging public participation and providing multiple avenues for verification and correction, election authorities seek to ensure that every eligible citizen has the opportunity to exercise their democratic right while preserving the credibility of the electoral process.