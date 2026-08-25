Dr. Rinchin Neema Elected GKBA President, Harang Sonam General Secretary

TAWANG- The Greater Kameng Badminton Association (GKBA) has elected Dr. Rinchin Neema as its new President and Harang Sonam as General Secretary for the 2026–30 session during its Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) held at Zomkhang Hall, Circuit House, Tawang.

The AGM-cum-election was attended by GKBA President Aju Khonjuju, General Secretary Dr. Rinchin Neema, executive members and representatives of nine affiliated badminton clubs from West Kameng, East Kameng, Pakke Kessang, Bichom and Tawang districts. Advocate Pema Chowang served as the Returning Officer, while Additional Deputy Commissioner Jang Hakraso Kri, Assistant Commissioner Thingbu Thutan Wangchu and District Sports Officer Tawang Sangey Tsering attended as observers.

The formal proceedings included the presentation of the administrative report by General Secretary Dr. Rinchin Neema and the financial report by Treasurer Netan Tsering. Outgoing President Aju Khonjuju said the AGM had been conducted in an organised manner for the first time and noted that it had been shifted from the originally proposed venue at Seppa to Tawang for the convenience of members.

Also Read- ‘Fireside Tales’ Seeks to Keep Tawang’s Storytelling Tradition Alive

Khonjuju also traced the growth of GKBA from a simple triangular badminton series to an association involving clubs from different parts of the Greater Kameng region. He expressed hope that more badminton infrastructure would be developed across the region and highlighted efforts to strengthen the association financially and make the Greater Kameng Badminton Tournament a regular calendar event.

The election and selection process was conducted under Returning Officer Advocate Pema Chowang. A Search Committee headed by Netan Tsering, with one representative from each affiliated club, submitted its recommendations. Based on the committee’s recommendations, Dr. Rinchin Neema was selected as President and Er. Harang Sonam as General Secretary for the 2026–30 session.

Following his selection, General Secretary Harang Sonam thanked the members and the Search Committee for their confidence in him. He said he would work towards the development of badminton and strengthening of the association.

Also Read- Tawang Steps Up Protection of Drinking Water Sources Amid Pollution Concerns

Sonam also stressed that the objective should go beyond personal recognition and focus on promoting badminton and encouraging young people to take up sports for a healthy lifestyle and stay away from drugs and other harmful activities. He said GKBA could also contribute to strengthening social bonds and the socio-economic development of the Greater Kameng region.

Newly elected President Dr. Rinchin Neema also thanked the members and said GKBA would be taken to new heights through collective effort and shared responsibility.

Explaining the association’s logo, Neema said it represents the objective of bringing people of the Greater Kameng region together and strengthening coordination and unity through badminton. He also stressed the importance of motivating young people towards sports and a better future away from drugs and anti-social activities.

Also Read- Surprise Inspection Finds Short Delivery at Doimukh Petrol Pump

Neema sought the continued support and active participation of all affiliated clubs and members to strengthen GKBA and promote badminton across the region with renewed energy and enthusiasm.

The formal handing and taking over by the newly elected executive members will take place at Seppa.